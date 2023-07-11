Top 5 NHL players set to have their breakthrough season in 2023 ft. Cole Caufield

Every year in the NHL, players come out of nowhere to have breakout seasons and the 2023-24 season will be no different.

Whether players had a down year or dealt with injuries, these five players are poised to have a breakthrough season, none bigger than Cole Caufield. The American already signed a lengthy contract extension, but he has dealt with injuries and hasn't lived up to the hype.

Let's take a look at the five players who are poised to have a breakout season.

1. Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield played in just 46 games last season but did record 26 goals and had 36 points as he was on his way to a very good season. However, injuries have hampered him as he has yet to live up to the hype and score the 50 goals in a season that many thought he can.

The Montreal Canadiens also continue to get better and are surrounding Caufield with talent which will allow him to excel. Montreal's head coach Martin St. Louis has also taken a lot of time to work with Caufield, so if he's healthy, he should have a breakout season next year.

2. Eeli Tolvanen

Eeli Tolvanen was drafted 30th overall in 2017 by the Nashville Predators but he never lived up to the hype and was waived this past season. The Seattle Kraken claimed him and he did extremely well to close out the year and get into the playoffs.

Tolvanen had eight points in 14 games in the playoffs and 27 points in 48 games with Seattle. At the end of the year, he really started to find chemistry with players and should be poised for a big season next year.

3. Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin signed with the Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin hasn't lived up to the hype of being drafted third overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013. He was sent to the AHL by Tampa Bay and ultimately traded to Montreal where he was a decent NHL player.

However, this year, he signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche and will likely be on the first line with Nathan MacKinnon as the two were linemates in junior hockey together. If Drouin sticks on the top line with MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, he is in for a career year.

4. Connor Brown

Just like Jonathan Drouin, Connor Brown is hoping to rekindle the magic of junior hockey as he is back playing with his former linemate Connor McDavid.

Brown and McDavid lit up the OHL, and after both have been in the NHL for several years, they are now back on the same team and likely on the same line. Brown is coming off a major knee injury, so should he stay healthy, he will benefit from getting a ton of points with McDavid.

5. Quinton Byfield

Quinton Byfield is expected to play on the top line

Quinton Byfield hasn't lived up to the expectations of being the second overall pick in 2020. He spent a bit of last year in the AHL but ahead of the 2023-24 season, he is projected to be on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

If Byfield can stay healthy, he should be able to get some rebound goals and assists and finally have the breakout season the Kings have been banking on for years.

Poll : Do you think these 5 players will have a breakout season next year? Yes No 0 votes