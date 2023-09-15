Top 5 NHL stars with the most number of endorsement deals ft. Mitch Marner

Endorsements have become an integral component at the helm of the NHL, playing a significant role in both the success and recognition of hockey athletes around the world. The various endorsement deals can secure these NHL athletes lucrative contracts.

These lucrative deals not only provide the players with financial rewards and stability but also enhance their on-ice performance and competitiveness by allowing them to invest in their training, equipment and overall well-being, as well as resulting in a boost in sales.

Here are the top five NHL stars with the most endorsement deals:

#1 Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (10)

Marner is one of the best players in the NHL. He was drafted by the Maple Leafs as the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has been with the team ever since.

Marner is also one of the most well-known hockey personalities, earning him the most endorsement deals in the league with 10. Some of the popular brands with which the Leafs star has collaborated include Oakley, Intact Insurance, and Redbull Canada.

#2 Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (9)

Marchand is a household name among hockey fans. He's been with the Bruins since they selected him with the No. 71 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

The 35-year-old is currently second with the most endorsement deals in the league, with nine. Marchand has popular endorsement deals with Warrior Hockey and New Balance.

#3 Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (7)

Matthews is another popular figure at the sporting helm and is currently third on the list with the most endorsement deals, with seven. The 25-year-old was drafted No. 1 by the Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft and has been with them ever since.

Bet99 and CCM Hockey, among others, are some of the popular endorsement deals signed by Matthews.

#4 Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (7)

McDavid is arguably the best player in the league. He was drafted No. 1 by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft and has been with them ever since.

The Oilers star has seven off-ice endorsement deals, which ranks fourth in the league, Some notable brands include Adidas, BioSteel, and CCM Hockey.

#5 Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (6)

Horvat is the fifth player in the league with the most off-ice endorsement deals at six. He was drafted No. 9 by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL Draft and currently plays for the New York Islanders.

Some of Horvat's notable endorsement deals include CCM Hockey, Under Armour, and BioSteel Sports Supplements.

