Top 5 NHL teams over the cap after LTIR Adjustments in 2023, feat. Maple Leafs

The NHL free agency period began on July 1. Many teams had the opportunity to scour the market and add some key players to their rosters for the upcoming season.

However, some teams find it difficult to bring in new players and provide contract extensions due to their cap situation. Teams try to adjust their cap salary cap space after placing players on long-term injured reserves.

When a player is designated as LTIR, his salary is temporarily excluded from the team's overall salary cap situation, allowing the team to make roster moves or sign a new player to replace the injured player.

The amount of relief granted is equal to the injured player's cap hit, allowing the team to exceed the salary cap by the amount of the cap hit. With that in mind, here are five NHL teams with the most over the salary cap after LTIR adjustment.

#5 Washington Capitals

As per CapFriendly, the Washington Capitals are projected to have a cap hit of $84,200,834.

The LTIR adjustment has pushed them over the cap space to $700,834. The Caps have one player on LTIR with a $2,000,000 cap hit.

#4 Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are projected with a negative $4,6267,917 cap space, per CapFriendly following the LTIR adjustments.

The Canucks have placed two players on LTIR for a total cap hit of $5,750,000, placing them $1,482,083 over the cap space.

#3 Florida Panthers

As per CapFriendly, the Florida Panthers are projected with a negative $1,175,001 in cap space.

They have two players on LTIR with a cap hit of $11,000,000, taking them $9,824,99 over the cap space.

#2 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins rank second in the NHL in terms of the most over-the-cap space. However, they have no players placed on LTIR. As per CapFriendly, the Penguins are projected at negative $2,291,842 over the cap space.

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs

After LTIR adjustments, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the most over-the-cap space team in the NHL. As per CapFriendly, the Leafs have a projected cap space of negative $12,382,450.

Big Head Hockey @BigHeadHcky



$6,756,450 — Toronto Maple Leafs

$2,291,842 — Pittsburgh Penguins

$1,175,001 — Florida Panthers

$1,017,917 — Vancouver Canucks

$700,834 — Washington Capitals



What's the move in Toronto? Teams the most over the cap after LTIR Adjustments:$6,756,450 — Toronto Maple Leafs$2,291,842 — Pittsburgh Penguins$1,175,001 — Florida Panthers$1,017,917 — Vancouver Canucks$700,834 — Washington CapitalsWhat's the move in Toronto? pic.twitter.com/0Jn24UmTAl " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/0Jn24UmTAl

They have one player on LTIR with a 5,625,000 cap hit, putting them $6,756,450 over the cap.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!