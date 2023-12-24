Top 5 NHL teams that have been pleasant surprises in 2023-24

As the NHL season hits its Christmas checkpoint, several teams have broken preconceived notions, surpassing expectations and making a strong impact in the 2023-24 regular season.

With over 30 games completed by most teams, these squads have stood out with impressive performances that have caught the attention of fans and analysts.

Top 5 NHL teams that have defied expectations this season

#1. Vancouver Canucks (23-9-3, 49 Points) - 1st in Pacific Division

The Canucks have been a standout team in the NHL's Pacific Division, securing 23 wins in 35 games. Saturday's 7-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks showcased Vancouver's offensive prowess, with J.T. Miller leading the team with 48 points. Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes have also been key contributors.

#2. Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-4, 40 Points) - 3rd in Metropolitan Division

Despite a 7-6 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, the Flyers have been a pleasant surprise in the Metropolitan Division. Travis Konecny has been a standout player with 27 points, while Travis Sanheim (28 assists) and Garnet Hathaway (58 PIM) have played crucial roles in the team's success.

#3. New York Islanders (16-8-9, 41 Points) - 2nd in Metropolitan Division

The Islanders have navigated the season with a balance of wins and ties, sitting in the second spot in the NHL's Metropolitan Division. Mathew Barzal (35 points), Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson have been pivotal for the team. The Islanders overcame the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in their Saturday night matchup.

#4. New York Rangers (23-8-1, 47 Points) - 1st in Metropolitan Division

The Rangers have been dominant in the Metropolitan Division, leading with 47 points in 32 games. Artemi Panarin has been the driving force, accumulating 44 points, 18 goals, and 26 assists, while the team secured a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

#5. Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3, 43 Points) - 3rd in Central Division

The Jets have been a strong team in the Central Division with a strong record of 20 wins in 32 games. Mark Scheifele (36 points), Kyle Connor, and Brenden Dillon have played crucial roles for their team. In their recent game, they secured a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

These five teams have defied expectations and become standout performers in the 2023-24 NHL season. As the league heads into the second half of the season, the success of these squads will be closely watched, and fans can expect these teams to continue making an impact in the quest for playoff berths and, ultimately, a shot at the Stanley Cup.