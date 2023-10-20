Top 5 NHL teams with most Stanley Cup appearances

One of the ultimate achievements in the NHL is making it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and some teams have consistently found themselves in contention for hockey's most coveted prize.

The 5 most elite NHL teams in Stanley Cup history

Let's take a closer look at the top 5 NHL teams with the most Stanley Cup appearances in their storied histories.

#5 Chicago Blackhawks - 13 Appearances

The Chicago Blackhawks have experienced a remarkable resurgence in recent years winning three championships in a six-year span from 2010 to 2015. Legends like Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita are celebrated in Chicago's rich hockey history.

#4 Boston Bruins - 20 Appearances

The Boston Bruins are another Original Six team with a rich history of Finals appearances. They have made it to the Finals 20 times, winning the championship six times. The Bruins have consistently been a formidable presence in the NHL, and their passionate fan base remains unwavering in their support.

#3 Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 Appearances

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a storied history in the NHL, dating back to the league's formation. Despite enduring a prolonged championship drought, since their most recent victory in 1967, the Maple Leafs have made it to the Finals 21 times. Winning the cup 13 times, they remain one of the most beloved and iconic franchises in the league.

#2 Detroit Red Wings - 24 Appearances

The Detroit Red Wings are a close second, with 24 appearances; they have been a perennial contender in the NHL. With an illustrious history that includes 11 championships, the Red Wings have consistently been a force in the league. Icons like Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman have cemented their legacies in Detroit.

#1 Montreal Canadiens - 35 Appearances

The Montreal Canadiens are the undisputed kings of the Stanley Cup appearances, having reached the Finals an astonishing 35 times. With a legacy dating back to 1909, the Canadiens have hoisted the Cup 24 times, more than any other team in the league. Led by legends like Maurice Richard, Jean Beliveau, and more recently, Carey Price, the Habs remain a symbol of excellence in the world of hockey.

Stanley Cup appearances are a testament to the historical success and consistency of these NHL teams. As the league continues to evolve, these franchises continue to build on their storied traditions, with the hope of adding more championships to their impressive records.

With the 2023-24 NHL season in full swing, fans of these teams are eager to see if their beloved franchises can add to their Stanley Cup appearances totals and perhaps even capture the elusive championship once again.

Poll : Who will win the 2024 Stanley Cup ? Montreal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes