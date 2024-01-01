Top 5 NHL trades of 2023 ft. Alex DeBrincat x Red Wings

The calendar has officially flipped to 2024 and with the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, let’s take a look at the top trades that happened last year.

This past year, we saw several All-Stars and some future Hall of Famers getting traded, and here are the top-five trades of 2023.

Top 5 NHL trades of 2023

#1, Alex DeBrincat traded to Detroit

On July 9, 2023, the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings made a blockbuster deal.

The Senators traded away Alex DeBrincat after just one season, as they couldn’t reach a contract extension with him. Detroit acquired DeBrincat for Dominik Kubalik, defensemen Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Since the trade happened, it truly has been a win-win for both teams.

DeBrincat has recorded 38 points in 37 games, Kubalik has 10 points in 32 games, and Sebrango, a third-round pick in 2020, is playing in the AHL.

#2, Vegas acquires Ivan Barbashev

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 26, 2023, for prospect Zach Dean.

Barbashev added some size and depth, scoring for the Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup.

Last season, Barbashev recorded 18 points in 22 playoff games and this season, he has recorded 19 points in 37 games.

Dean, meanwhile, was a first-round pick in 2021 and has recorded four points in 27 games in the AHL this season.

#3, Patrick Kane goes to Broadway

Patrick Kane is arguably the greatest American hockey player ever and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He spent his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks until the 2023 trade deadline.

With the Blackhawks rebuilding and Kane being a pending free agent, Chicago traded Kane to the New York Rangers for Andy Welinski, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The trade was massive on paper, but ultimately, it didn’t work out for New York. Kane registered just 12 points in 19 games and six points in seven playoff games as the Rangers were eliminated in the first round.

#4, Ottawa lands Jakob Chychrun

Senators acquired Chychrun from Arizona

Jakob Chychrun was one of the top trade targets available for nearly two years, as the Arizona Coyotes were looking to deal with the defensemen.

After years of talks, the Coyotes made the move on March 1 as Arizona traded Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators for a first-round draft pick in 2023, a conditional second-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in ’26.

The Coyotes selected Russian forward Daniil But with the 12th overall pick. Chychrun has helped anchor the Senators’ defense, and right now, it looks like a good trade for both teams.

#5, Predators get a haul for Tanner Jeannot

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t been scared to trade away draft picks and prospects to try and win a Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay won the Cup in 2020 and 2021 and at the 2023 NHL trade deadline, GM Julien Brisebois acquired Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators to add depth scoring and grit to their lineup.

The Lightning gave up Cal Foote, a 2025 top-10 protected first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

It was one of the biggest packages of any trade in 2023, while Jeannot ended up inking a two-year extension with Tampa Bay this summer.