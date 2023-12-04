Top 5 oldest NHL players to score 50 goals in a season ft. Alex Ovechkin

As the NHL season progresses, the legendary Alex Ovechkin is once again defying the boundaries of age and rewriting the record books. At 36 years old, Ovechkin, a living legend for the Washington Capitals, sits atop the list of the oldest players to achieve a 50-goal season, a feat he accomplished during the 2021-22 season. With just five goals thus far this NHL season, fans are hoping that Alex Ovechkin can rewrite the history books once more.

Ageless Wonders: The Oldest Players to Achieve 50-Goal Seasons in NHL History

#5 Bobby Hull (33 years and 91 days) - 1971-72 Season: 50 Goals

Bobby Hull, a true legend of the game, completes the trio at 33 with his 50-goal season for the Chicago Blackhawks during 1971-72.

#4 Alex Ovechkin (33 years old and 195 days) - 2018-19 Season: 51 Goals

Tied for third place are three incredible players who achieved the 50-goal milestone at 33 years old. Ovechkin makes the list again, demonstrating his enduring dominance in the 2018-19 season.

#3 Jaromir Jagr (34 years old) - 2005-06 Season: 54 Goals

Jaromir Jagr in action during Calgary Flames v Anaheim Ducks

The ageless wonder, Jaromir Jagr, joined the ranks at 33 when he notched an astounding 54 goals for the New York Rangers during the 2005-06 season.

#2 Johnny Bucyk (35 years old) - 1970-71 Season: 51 Goals

In the 1970-71 season, Johnny Bucyk, a Boston Bruins icon, demonstrated that age is just a number. At 35, Bucyk notched an impressive 51 goals, showcasing that experience and skill can prevail over youth.

#1 Alex Ovechkin (36 years and 216 days) - 2021-22 Season: 50 Goals

Ovechkin's remarkable consistency and goal-scoring prowess reached new heights last season. At 36, he not only secured another 50-goal season but set a new personal record, solidifying his status as one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history.

If Alex Ovechkin reaches the 50 goal mark again this season, he will be the only NHL player in history holding the first, second, and fourth positions on the list. However, Ovechkin's current season has seen a temporary slowdown in his goal-scoring exploits, with just 5 goals in 21 games and a goal drought since Nov. 18.