Top 5 players from 2005 NHL Draft feat. Sidney Crosby

The 2005 NHL Draft will forever be remembered as one of the most remarkable drafts in league history. It produced a stellar class of players who went on to become some of the most influential and dominant stars in the game.

From Sidney Crosby to T.J. Oshie, they've all had a big impact on the sport. Let's take a closer look at the top five players from the 2005 NHL Draft

#1. Sidney Crosby topped the 2005 NHL Draft (Pittsburgh Penguins):

first overall pick in the 2005 draft

The first overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft, Sidney Crosby, is undoubtedly the face of this exceptional class. "Sid the Kid" burst onto the scene with an unparalleled blend of skill, vision and leadership.

As the centerpiece of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Crosby has led the team to three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016 and 2017) and has amassed a staggering 1,502 points in 1,190 games. Known for his work ethic and determination, Crosby is considered one of the greatest players in NHL history.

#2. Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings):

Calgary Flames v Los Angeles Kings

Selected 11th overall by the Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar quickly established himself as a two-way force to be reckoned with. Renowned for his exceptional defensive skills and offense, Kopitar has been a driving force behind the Kings' success.

With 1,141 career points in 1,292 games, he has been a pivotal part of the team's two Stanley Cup victories (2012 and 2014) and earned two Frank J. Selke Trophies as the league's best defensive forward.

#3. Paul Stastny (Colorado Avalanche):

Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

At the 44th overall pick, the Colorado Avalanche struck gold with Paul Stastny. The skilled forward has been a consistent point producer throughout his career, amassing an impressive 822 points in 1,145 games. Stastny's ability to create scoring opportunities and play a vital role in critical moments has made him a beloved player among fans and an integral part of the teams he has played for.

#4. Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins):

Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings

Another standout from the Penguins' draft class is defenseman Kris Letang, selected 62nd overall. Letang's offensive prowess from the blue line has been a game-changer for Pittsburgh, contributing 691 points in 1,005 games.

With his elite skating and offensive instincts, Letang has become one of the league's most dynamic defensemen, leading the Penguins to multiple playoff runs and capturing three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016 and 2017).

#5. T.J. Oshie (St. Louis Blues):

New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals

The 24th overall pick by the St. Louis Blues, T.J. Oshie, has brought a combination of skill and versatility to the ice. Oshie's offensive flair and shootout heroics have made him a fan favorite wherever he plays.

In his career, he has notched 669 points in 958 games and has been a valuable leader and contributor for his teams. Notably, Oshie's performance during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where he scored four shootout goals against Russia, remains an iconic moment in hockey history.

The 2005 NHL Draft has gifted the league with a remarkable group of players who have reshaped the game. The class of 2005 NHL Draft is indeed one of the greatest in NHL history.