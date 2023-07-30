Top 5 players with most assists in NHL history

When it comes to the National Hockey League (NHL), goals are celebrated and remembered, but the players with remarkable vision and playmaking abilities truly stand out. Assists are the lifeblood of any successful team, and these five players have etched their names in hockey history by being the best playmakers the NHL has ever seen.

The top 5 NHL Playmakers are:

#1 Wayne Gretzky (1,963 Assists)

Known as "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky revolutionized the game of hockey with his exceptional skills and unparalleled vision on the ice. Over his illustrious career, the Canadian accumulated a staggering 1,963 assists, earning him the top spot in NHL history.

His ability to anticipate plays and create scoring opportunities for his teammates was unmatched, making him the all-time leader in both assists and points. Gretzky's name is synonymous with hockey greatness, and his assist record remains an untouchable milestone.

#2 Ron Francis (1,249 Assists)

Ron Francis was the epitome of consistency and brilliance during his NHL career. Spanning four different teams, Francis amassed 1,249 assists over 23 seasons. The Canadian's incredible playmaking skills and strong defensive presence made him one of the most well-rounded players of his era. Francis was a true team player, always putting his teammates in a position to score, and he remains an icon of the sport to this day.

#3 Mark Messier (1,193 Assists)

Mark Messier's leadership and tenacity were legendary, and so were his playmaking abilities. The "Captain" is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in NHL history, and he recorded 1,193 assists throughout his career.

Messier was known for stepping up in crucial moments, earning the nickname "Mr. Clutch." His ability to read the game and set up his teammates in key situations contributed significantly to his team's success.

#4 Ray Bourque (1,169 Assists)

Ray Bourque was a Canadian defenseman known for his offensive prowess as much as his defensive skills. Spending the majority of his career with the Boston Bruins before winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, Bourque tallied 1,169 assists.

His ability to move the puck and make precise passes from the blue line set him apart from his peers. Bourque's work ethic and dedication to the game earned him the respect of players and fans alike.

#5 Jaromir Jagr (1,155 Assists)

Jaromir Jagr's longevity and skill have made him a true legend in the NHL. Playing for a remarkable nine different teams, Jagr notched 1,155 assists during his illustrious career. His size, strength, and ability to protect the puck allowed him to create opportunities for his teammates in ways few players could match. Even in his later years, the Czech player continued to be a force on the ice, inspiring a new generation of players with his incredible talent.

The NHL has seen numerous incredible players over its storied history, but these five individuals have earned their places among the greatest by accumulating the most assists. Wayne Gretzky's record seems untouchable, but the others on the list have left an indelible mark on the sport and continue to inspire future generations of hockey players. Their vision, skill, and selflessness on the ice have forever shaped the way we appreciate and understand the game of hockey.