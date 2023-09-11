Top 5 prospects for Anaheim Ducks in 2023/24

The Anaheim Ducks are brimming with talent in their prospect pool, and as they enter the 2023-24 season, the excitement surrounding these young players is palpable. Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on:

#1 Sasha Pastujov:

Sasha Pastujov is a standout prospect known for his tremendous play-driving ability, silky hands, and knack for finishing scoring chances. During the previous season, he showcased his offensive prowess by finishing fourth in points in the Ontario Hockey League with an impressive total of 98. Pastujov's offensive talents make him a player to watch as he continues to develop.

#2 Nathan Gaucher:

Selected 22nd overall in the 2022 draft, Nathan Gaucher is a promising forward with a formidable physical presence, standing at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds. Gaucher's ability to utilize his size effectively will play a crucial role in determining his NHL potential. His defensive prowess was highlighted when he won the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the top defensive forward in the QMJHL last season.

#3 Olen Zellweger:

Olen Zellweger is a defenseman poised to make his professional debut and is regarded as one of Anaheim's most promising blue-line prospects. He has been recognized as the Western Hockey League's best defenseman for two consecutive years and was named the top defenseman in the entire Canadian Hockey League in 2023.

#4 Pavel Mintyukov:

Pavel Mintyukov proved his worth as an Anaheim prospect with an outstanding performance, recording 88 points in 69 regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League last season. His remarkable achievements led to him winning the OHL's Defenseman of the Year award. Mintyukov's offensive prowess and defensive abilities have established him as one of the top defensive prospects in the organization.

#5 Leo Carlsson:

The Anaheim Ducks made a surprising move when they selected Leo Carlsson as the second overall pick in the draft. Carlsson's draft year in Sweden showcased his exceptional talent, as he recorded 25 points in 44 games, the highest among junior players in a professional league.

While the numbers may not be as gaudy as those of some prospects, the Swedish Hockey League is a highly competitive professional league, and Carlsson's performance as an 18-year-old was truly impressive. He is undoubtedly the Anaheim Ducks' top prospect, and his future as a center in the NHL looks very promising.

The Anaheim Ducks' prospect pool is filled with potential stars, and these five prospects are at the forefront. As they continue to develop and hone their skills, they could soon become key contributors to the Ducks' success at the NHL level, bringing hope and excitement to Anaheim fans for seasons to come.