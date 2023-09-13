Top 5 prospects for Arizona Coyotes in 2023/24 ft. Logan Cooley

The Arizona Coyotes are in the midst of a rebuild, and their future looks promising with a talented group of prospects waiting in the wings.

Here are the top five prospects to watch as the Coyotes enter the 2023-24 season:

#5. Maveric Lamoureux

Standing tall at 6-foot-7, Maveric Lamoureux adds size and physicality to the Coyotes' prospect pool, aligning with the team's desire to become more imposing.

During the 2022-23 season, Lamoureux showcased his potential with five goals and 19 points in 35 games for the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

#4. Daniil But

Daniil But emerges as one of the most intriguing prospects in the Arizona Coyotes' system due to his high ceiling. He split his time between the KHL and MHL during the past season, finding more success in the latter.

In the MHL, But notched an impressive 15 goals and 26 points in 26 games, highlighting his offensive prowess.

#3. Dmitri Simashev

Dmitri Simashev raised eyebrows when the Arizona Coyotes selected him sixth overall during the draft, and he has the potential to become a franchise player.

Although his KHL season didn't yield much success with zero points in 18 games, he displayed offensive capabilities in the MHL, where he recorded one goal and ten points in 29 games.

2. Dylan Guenther

Dylan Guenther is a highly regarded prospect who had a diverse playing experience last season. He appeared in 33 games with the Coyotes, tallying six goals and 15 points, demonstrating his NHL potential.

Later in the season, he was sent to the WHL to play with the Seattle Thunderbirds, where he continued to shine.

#1. Logan Cooley

Taking the top spot on this list is Logan Cooley, who has exceeded expectations after being selected following Shane Wright in the 2023 NHL Draft. Cooley showcased his dominance with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and carried his success to the University of Minnesota.

During the past season with the Gophers, he registered a remarkable 22 goals and 60 points in 39 games. Cooley's offensive prowess and development trajectory make him the crown jewel of the Coyotes' prospects, offering hope for a bright future in Arizona.

The Arizona Coyotes' prospect pool boasts a mix of size, skill, and potential, from Maveric Lamoureux's imposing presence to Logan Cooley's offensive brilliance. With a focus on rebuilding, these prospects will play a crucial role in shaping the Coyotes' future success.

As they continue to develop and mature, Arizona fans can look forward to an exciting era of Coyotes hockey.