Top 5 prospects for Buffalo Sabres in 2023-24

As the Buffalo Sabres look ahead to the 2023-24 season, the organization boasts a promising crop of prospects ready to make their mark.

These young talents bring a diverse range of skills and potential, positioning the Sabres for a brighter future. Here's a breakdown of the top prospects to watch:

Buffalo Sabres' top prospects to watch in 2023-24 season

Here are the top five:

#5 Ryan Johnson (Defense)

Johnson is set to spend the upcoming season with the Rochester Americans due to Buffalo's stacked defensive roster.

As a transition-focused, two-way defenseman, Johnson possesses exceptional passing and skating abilities, making him a vital asset ata both ends of the ice. His time with the Americans will allow him to continue honing his skills and prepare for a future role with the Sabres' main squad.

#4 Isak Rosen (Winger)

Isak Rosen, a talented playmaking winger, showcased his potential with solid rookie numbers in the AHL last season.

His 14 goals and 37 points in 66 games reflect his adeptness at generating offense through his skating and playmaking abilities. With an underrated shot in his arsenal, Rosen is positioned to contribute significantly to the Sabres' offensive game in the near future.

#3 Jiri Kulich (Forward)

Jiri Kulich stands out as one of the Sabres' most NHL-ready prospects. His AHL debut was nothing short of impressive, posting 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games during his rookie season.

However, it was in the playoffs where Kulich truly shone, amassing seven goals and 11 points in 12 games. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations bodes well for his future with the Sabres.

#2 Zach Benson (Forward)

Selected 13th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Zach Benson brings a wealth of skill and finesse.

A product of the Winnipeg Ice, Benson - with his prowess on the ice - is quite evident, as his game is well-rounded. As a key contributor at both ends of the ice, he could emerge as a dynamic playmaker for the Buffalo Sabres.

#1 Matthew Savoie (Center)

Topping the list of Buffalo's prospects is the electrifying Savoie. With 38 goals and 95 points in 62 games for the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL, Savoie has an undeniable offensive prowess.

His ability to score, create plays and contribute defensively makes him a complete center, and his potential has the Sabres' fanbase buzzing with excitement. Savoie's all-around skillset makes him a top prospect and a future cornerstone of the Buffalo Sabres' lineup.

The Buffalo Sabres enter the 2023-24 season with a wealth of young talent poised to make an impact.

From defensemen with exceptional passing skills to playmaking wingers and well-rounded centers, the aforementioned prospects hold the potential to shape the Sabres' success for years to come.

As they continue to develop and adapt to the NHL stage, the Sabres' future appears bright, with the promise of these top prospects leading the way.