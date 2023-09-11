Top 5 prospects for Calgary Flames in 2023/24

The Calgary Flames have a bright future ahead, thanks to their talented prospect pool. As the 2023-24 season approaches, here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on:

Calgary Flames' Top 5 Prospects for the 2023-24 Season

Etienne Morin:

Etienne Morin is a recent addition to the Flames' organization, having been selected in the second round of the latest draft. Morin's promise lies in his offensive skills and physical potential. He boasts a heavy shot and solid playmaking abilities, which translated into an impressive 72 points in 67 games during the past season. Morin's development journey is one to watch as he continues to refine his game.

Jakob Pelletier:

Jakob Pelletier has been a highly regarded prospect in the Flames' pool since his draft in 2019. What's particularly impressive about Pelletier is his consistent production in the QMJHL, where he never dipped below a point per game, even as a 16-year-old rookie. He served as captain for both the Moncton Wildcats and the Val-d'Or Foreurs, showcasing his leadership qualities.

Matt Coronato:

Matt Coronato, a 5'10" winger selected 13th overall in 2021, has been a shining star in the Calgary Flames' prospect pool. He hasn't had a season with less than a point per game and has garnered multiple awards along the way. Coronato's consistent offensive output and impressive skill set make him an exciting player to watch as he progresses.

Samuel Honzek:

Samuel Honzek, the newest top prospect for the Calgary Flames, was drafted 16th overall in the most recent draft. His journey to the Flames' organization included playing professional hockey in Slovakia during his D-1 season, an impressive feat for a 17-year-old. Upon joining the WHL's Vancouver Giants, Honzek showcased his skills and potential, earning a spot as one of the Flames' top prospects.

Dustin Wolf:

Dustin Wolf, selected late in the 2019 NHL Draft, has risen through the ranks to become one of the most highly regarded goalie prospects in the league. Over the past four years, Wolf has consistently been recognized as the best goalie, claiming the title twice in the WHL and AHL. His impressive list of awards includes the Les Cunningham Trophy as the AHL MVP. Wolf's potential as a future NHL star is undeniable, making him the Flames' top prospect.

The Calgary Flames' future looks promising with this talented group of prospects. As they continue to develop and hone their skills, they could be the driving force behind the Flames' resurgence in the NHL, bringing excitement and hope to fans for seasons to come.