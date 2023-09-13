Top 5 prospects for Chicago Blackhawks in 2023/24 ft. Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering the 2023-24 season with a bright future, thanks to their impressive crop of young prospects.

Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on as the Blackhawks look to build for the future:

#5. Ryan Greene

Ryan Greene, drafted as a two-way center in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, lands at number five on our list. Greene's offensive game took a significant step forward during his freshman season with the Boston University Terriers.

While he continues to excel defensively, his newfound offensive prowess has made him an even more valuable asset.

#4. Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel, one of the top prospects in the Chicago Blackhawks' pipeline, secures the fourth spot. During his AHL rookie season, Reichel showcased his scoring ability by notching an impressive 51 points in 55 games.

His knack for finding the net in tight spaces and quick hands make him a formidable offensive threat.

#3. Frank Nazar

Frank Nazar, selected No.13 in the 2022 NHL Draft, comes in at number three. Despite battling injuries and playing just 13 games for Michigan, Nazar's combination of strong skating and exceptional puckhandling skills make him an exciting prospect.

His ability to navigate the neutral zone and create effective zone entries adds a dynamic element to his game, setting him on a promising path.

#2. Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore, drafted 19th overall, takes the second spot on our list. Moore's elite-level skating, marked by unmatched speed and agility, sets him apart from many in his draft class.

His soft hands and playmaking ability at top speed allow him to generate a multitude of scoring chances in transition. Moore's capability to create breakaways and odd-man rushes makes him a potential game-changer for the Blackhawks.

#1. Connor Bedard

Sitting at the top of the list is none other than Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks' top prospect and first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Widely regarded as a generational talent, Bedard's skill level draws comparisons to the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

He possesses all the attributes of an elite prospect, making him the crown jewel of the organization's future. Bedard's arrival has Chicago fans eagerly anticipating his debut and the impact he will undoubtedly have on the team.

The Chicago Blackhawks are poised for a resurgence with a formidable group of young prospects. From Connor Bedard's generational talent to the exciting potential of players like Oliver Moore and Lukas Reichel, the future looks incredibly bright for the franchise.