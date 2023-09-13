Top 5 prospects for Colorado Avalanche in 2023/24 ft. Calum Ritchie

The Colorado Avalanche are poised for an exciting future with a talented group of prospects waiting to make their mark.

As fans look ahead to the 2023-24 season, here are the top five prospects to watch for the Avalanche:

#5. Jean-Luc Foudy

Jean-Luc Foudy kicks off our list at number five. While his initial NHL stint last season didn't yield any points in nine games, Foudy showcased his incredible skating ability, making him one of the best skaters in the AHL.

His time in the AHL proved fruitful, amassing a solid 36 points in 46 games. Foudy's speed and development make him a promising prospect for the Avalanche.

#4. Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikolai Kovalenko takes the fourth spot on this list after an outstanding season with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. His impressive 21 goals and 54 points in 56 games marked a significant improvement from his previous performance, showcasing his development and scoring touch.

Kovalenko's success in the KHL positions him as a valuable prospect, with hopes of joining the Colorado Avalanche for the 2024-25 season.

#3. Sean Behrens

Sean Behrens, standing at 5-foot-10, may not be the biggest defenseman, but his skills more than compensate for his size. His slick passing and puckhandling abilities make him a lethal threat on the ice.

Behrens is known for his agility and consistency, often logging heavy minutes with the University of Denver.

#2. Mikhail Gulyayev

Mikhail Gulyayev takes the second spot on our list, and his game is characterized by confidence and dominance. He excelled in the MHL, looking like a seasoned player among his peers.

Although his transition to playing against men had mixed results, it's not uncommon for young defensemen to see limited ice time in such situations.

#1. Calum Ritchie

Calum Ritchie claims the top spot on the list of prospects for the Colorado Avalanche. While he didn't post eye-popping numbers in the 2022-23 season, Ritchie's performance was influenced by his team's low-scoring style. However, he evolved into a dominant two-way threat, showcasing his versatility.

Ritchie's accomplishments with Team Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky tournament and his solid showing at the U-18 World Championship, despite battling a shoulder injury, highlight his potential as a future impact player for the Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche's prospect pool boasts a diverse range of talents, from Jean-Luc Foudy's speed to Calum Ritchie's two-way ability.

With these prospects in the pipeline, the Avalanche's future looks bright, and fans can anticipate their continued development as they work towards making their mark in the NHL.