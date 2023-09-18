Top 5 prospects for Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24, ft. Sebastian Cossa

The Detroit Red Wings have been steadily building their prospect pool.

Entering the 2023-24 season, they have some promising young talents waiting in the wings. Here are the top prospects to watch out for:

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Here are the top five:

#1 Sebastian Cossa

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6, Cossa is one of the most exciting goaltending prospects in the Detroit Red Wings' system.

His impressive season in the ECHL, where he boasted a 26-16-1 record and notched four shutouts, showcased his potential. Despite the challenge of earning playing time as a 20-year-old newcomer, Cossa played over 50 games between the AHL and ECHL.

#2 Nate Danielson

Danielson is a versatile forward with the potential to fit into the Detroit Red Wings' middle-six.

While some scouts might consider him a "safe" prospect, his exceptional top-end speed sets him apart. Danielson's speed and solid all-around game make him a valuable asset for Detroit's future.

#3 Marco Kasper

Over the last two years, Kasper has proven himself as one of the top U-20 scorers in the league.

Only Anaheim Ducks prospect Leo Carlsson has more points in that category during the same period. Kasper is Detroit's top forward prospect for good reason. He combines physicality with a great shot and strong skating ability, making him an exciting player to watch as he continues to develop.

#4 Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Sandin-Pellikka, known as ASP, is a puck-moving defenseman with tremendous potential.

He showcased his skills at the U-18 World Championship and the U-20 Swedish league, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively while also excelling in his defensive responsibilities.

Although his top speed needs some improvement, ASP's acceleration ranks among the best in the 2023 draft class among defensemen.

#5 Simon Edvinsson

Topping our list is the towering Edvinsson, who had his share of solid moments with the Red Wings, indicating that he's ready for a more significant role in the upcoming season.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Edvinsson is not only a big presence but also an immensely talented defenseman. Alongside Moritz Seider, he's poised to become a cornerstone of Detroit's future blue line.

Edvinsson's combination of size and skill makes him the Red Wings' most promising prospect, and fans can look forward to seeing him thrive in the NHL.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, the Detroit Red Wings' future looks brighter with these top prospects in the pipeline.

From Cossa's imposing presence in the net to Edvinsson's potential as a franchise defenseman, the Red Wings are well-placed for success in the years to come.