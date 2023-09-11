Top 5 prospects for Edmonton Oilers in 2023/24

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to bolster their prospect pipeline, anticipation grows for the young talent that could make an impact in the 2023-24 season. Here are the top five prospects to watch:

Edmonton Oilers Top 5 Prospects for the 2023-24 Season

Carter Savoie:

Carter Savoie faced challenges during his rookie campaign in the AHL in 2022-23, struggling to put up points with the Bakersfield Condors. Transitioning from college to the professional ranks is a significant change, and some players take longer to adapt.

Savoie, a former fourth-round pick, has the potential to rebound and develop into an impactful player in the Oilers' system. One down season shouldn't overshadow his potential.

Max Wanner:

Max Wanner, a rising Oilers prospect, has made significant strides in his development. Despite being less well-known, he has caught the attention of the organization with impressive showings, including a strong performance at rookie camp. Wanner is set to make his mark in the AHL this season after aging out of the WHL, positioning himself as a prospect to keep an eye on.

Tyler Tullio:

Tyler Tullio had a successful rookie season in the AHL, earning accolades and recognition. His standout performance at the Edmonton Oilers rookie camp further solidified his potential. Tullio is expected to play a top-six role in the AHL this season, providing an excellent opportunity for his development and growth as a player.

Matvei Petrov:

Matvei Petrov, a promising forward prospect, is entering his first professional season in 2023-24. Known for his elite offensive talent, Petrov amassed 90-plus points in both of his OHL seasons, showcasing his scoring ability.

While he may be slightly behind other Oilers' forward prospects who gained AHL experience last season, Petrov's offensive prowess is expected to translate well to the AHL, making him an exciting prospect to watch.

Xavier Bourgault:

Xavier Bourgault made an impressive transition to the professional ranks in his first season after dominating junior hockey for four years. The Edmonton Oilers are excited about his two-way playing style, which combines strong offensive skills with defensive awareness.

Bourgault's ability to shoot and position himself effectively in the offensive zone, along with his defensive capabilities, make him the top prospect in the Oilers' system.

The Edmonton Oilers' future looks promising with these talented prospects on the horizon. As they continue to develop and refine their skills, they could become vital assets for the team's success in the NHL, bringing hope and excitement to Oilers' fans for the seasons ahead.