Top 5 prospects for Florida Panthers in 2023/24

The Florida Panthers have consistently shown their commitment to player development, and as they prepare for the 2023-24 season, they have an exciting group of prospects to watch.

Here are the top five prospects who could make a significant impact for the Panthers:

#1. Gracyn Sawchyn

Gracyn Sawchyn brings a blend of speed and skill to his game, showcasing a mature style of play that sets him apart. What makes Sawchyn stand out is his ability to navigate the ice intelligently. He doesn't shy away from the physical aspects of the game and avoids relying solely on his skill to escape tight situations.

#2. Evan Nause

Evan Nause's composure under pressure is a valuable asset. He remains calm when retrieving the puck and facing forechecking opponents, allowing him to make smart decisions on the ice.

Nause's offensive contributions primarily revolve around setting up higher-skilled forwards, making him an integral part of the team's transition play. While his point totals may vary, his defensive reliability is a significant asset.

#3. Micheal Benning

Micheal Benning has made strides in addressing concerns about his size and defensive play. While he can't change his height, Benning has focused on adding strength and improving his in-zone abilities.

His impressive plus-32 rating last year is evidence of his development in the defensive aspect of his game. As he continues to grow physically and refine his skills, Benning could become a reliable blueliner for the Panthers.

#4. Justin Sourdif

Justin Sourdif's feisty style of play sets him apart from the pack. He isn't afraid to challenge defenders when he possesses the puck and engages opponents even when he doesn't.

After adjusting to the AHL early last season, Sourdif hit his stride in the second half, demonstrating his scoring touch and tenacity on the ice. His growth and development in the Florida Panthers' system are promising.

#5. Mackie Samoskevich

Mackie Samoskevich stands out as the Panthers' top prospect for the 2023-24 season. Despite needing refinement, he plays a more pro-style game that could provide the offensive spark the team needs.

Samoskevich's ability to adapt to the professional level will be crucial, but if he can make the transition effectively, he has the potential to become a key contributor for the Panthers.

The Florida Panthers have a promising group of prospects heading into the 2023-24 season. Each player brings unique skills and potential, and their development will be closely monitored as they aim to make their mark in the NHL.

These young talents could play a vital role in the Panthers' quest for success in the upcoming season and beyond.