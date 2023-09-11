Top 5 prospects for Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24

As the Los Angeles Kings continue their quest to build a competitive roster, their prospect pool is teeming with talent that could make a significant impact in the coming years.

Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on as the 2023-24 season approaches:

Los Angeles Kings' top prospects for the 2023-24 season

#1 Jack Hughes

Although not to be confused with the more famous Jack Hughes, this prospect brings his own set of skills and potential.

Hughes had a subpar sophomore season at Northeastern University, tallying just 16 points in 32 games. While he's known for his excellent stickhandling and two-way play, he has faced challenges adapting to the physicality of college hockey.

#2 Samuel Fagemo

Fagemo possesses an elite shot that can find the back of the net at any level. He's particularly deadly on the power play with his one-timer ability.

Fagemo is a strong skater with the ability to beat defensemen in one-on-one situations. While he can be a bit selfish with the puck at times, his goalscoring prowess is an asset the Kings can look forward to.

#3 Erik Portillo

Portillo, once seen as the future goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres, has faced stiff competition in the form of star goalie Devon Levi in recent seasons.

However, it's important to note that his loss to Levi in the Sabres' system is a testament to Levi's stellar play rather than Portillo's poor performance. Portillo remains a promising goalie prospect with a modern style.

#4 Jordan Spence

Spence is an impressive puck-moving defenseman who excels in skating and power-play management.

While his size raises some concerns about his defensive capabilities, they were exposed during a late-season cameo against the Colorado Avalanche. Nevertheless, Spence's ability to run a power play and contribute offensively makes him an intriguing prospect for the Kings.

#5 Brandt Clarke

Brandt Clarke stands at the top of the Los Angeles Kings' prospect list with an outstanding performance in the OHL.

He finished the previous season with 61 points in 32 regular-season games and 23 points in 12 playoff games. He has been recognized as the smartest player and best offensive defenseman in his conference by OHL coaches. Clarke's elite puck-handling skills, vision, passing ability and poise make him a coveted prospect.

The Los Angeles Kings have an exciting group of prospects, and the future looks bright with these talented players in the pipeline.

With continued development and the right guidance, they could play pivotal roles in revitalizing the Los Angeles Kings and propelling them back into contention in the NHL.