Top 5 prospects for Minnesota Wild in 2023/24 ft Jesper Wallstedt

The Minnesota Wild have always been on the hunt for young and promising talent to bolster their roster. As we look ahead to the 2023-24 season, there are five prospects who stand out as potential game-changers for the team. Let's dive into the top 5 prospects for the Minnesota Wild:

#5 Danila Yurov

At number five, we have Danila Yurov, a 19-year-old winger who plays professionally with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 178 pounds, Yurov is a dynamic player with the versatility to shift to the center position. Although he's currently under contract with the KHL(Kontinental Hockey League) for another year, the Wild have high hopes of bringing their NHL 2022 Draft's 24th overall pick to North America in the following season.

#4 Carson Lambos

Carson Lambos, a 20-year-old defenseman, secures the fourth spot on our list. Lambos signed an entry-level contract with the Wild in 2021 and has been honing his skills in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Wenatchee Wild(formerly Winnipeg Ice). As captain of the WHL's top regular-season team, Lambos led Winnipeg to the finals, showcasing his leadership qualities and defensive prowess.

#3 Marat Khusnutdinov

Marat Khusnutdinov, a 21-year-old left-shot player, grabs the third position on our list. In his first full year in the KHL, Khusnutdinov not only impressed offensively but also excelled in the face-off circle, winning over 52 percent of his draws. This is an area where the Wild have been eager for improvement. Khusnutdinov's two-way skills and strong work ethic make him a valuable asset for the team's future.

#2 Liam Ohgren

Liam Ohgren, a 19-year-old forward, lands at the second spot on our list. Although his season was hampered by injuries, Ohgren shone in Sweden's second-tier professional league, tallying 20 points in 36 games. He continued to impress in the playoffs, showcasing his scoring ability. Standing at 6-foot and 187 pounds, Ohgren's development is on an upward trajectory, making him a promising young player for the Wild.

#1 Jesper Wallstedt

Topping our list is Jesper Wallstedt, a 20-year-old goaltender who signed his entry-level contract with the Wild in 2022. The highly-touted Wallstedt had his first full season in North America with the Iowa team of the American Hockey League (AHL). Despite a challenging start to the season, he rebounded impressively and was named to the AHL's top prospect team.

The Minnesota Wild's future looks bright, and fans have reason to be optimistic about the upcoming 2023-24 season and beyond.