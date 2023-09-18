Top 5 prospects for Montreal Canadiens in 2023-24, ft. David Reinbacher

The Montreal Canadiens are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their top prospects as they gear up for the 2023-24 season.

Here are the top prospects Canadiens fans should keep a close eye on:

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens in 2023-24 season

Here are the top five:

#1 Logan Mailloux

Mailloux, a towering defenseman at 6-foot-3, has an impressive blend of size and skill.

During his time with the London Knights, he showcased a powerful shot and the confidence to rush the puck. Mailloux's ability to contribute offensively was evident as he scored 25 goals in the OHL.

#2 Sean Farrell

Farrell turned professional after an outstanding college season with Harvard, where he tallied 20 goals and 53 points.

While his transition to the NHL started slowly with just one goal in six games with the Canadiens, it's important to note his previous accomplishments, including being named USA's best forward at the 2022 Olympics.

#3 Owen Beck

Beck played a key role in helping the Petes win the OHL title and advance to the Memorial Cup.

His impressive performances earned him third all-star team honors for the season. Beck's journey took an unexpected turn when he was called to represent Canada at the World Juniors after Colton Dach's injury.

Beck also made his NHL debut in January under emergency circumstances.

#4 David Reinbacher

Reinbacher emerged as a surprise first-round pick last year and went on to become the first defenseman selected.

His impressive numbers in the top Swiss league showcased his maturity and poise beyond his years. Reinbacher's ability to adapt to a league that hasn't always been kind to younger blueliners speaks volumes about his potential.

His steady and mature approach to the game makes him an exciting prospect for the Montreal Canadiens' blue line.

#5 Lane Hutson

Topping the list is Hutson, whose remarkable season earned him numerous accolades.

Hutson played a key role in leading Boston University to the Frozen Four, accumulating 48 points along the way. While he narrowly missed being named a Hobey Baker Hat-Trick finalist, Hutson was recognized as one of the top 10 players in college hockey.

Hutson's ability to excel despite his smaller stature makes him the most exciting prospect for the Montreal Canadiens and a player to watch closely as he continues his development.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, the Montreal Canadiens have a promising group of prospects who could play a significant role in the team's future success. Montreal Canadiens fans can look forward to witnessing their growth and contributions.