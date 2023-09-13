Top 5 prospects for Nashville Predators in 2023/24 ft. Luke Evangelista

The Nashville Predators are gearing up for the future with a promising group of prospects.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, here's a look at the top five prospects who could make a significant impact for the Predators:

#5. Tanner Molendyk

Tanner Molendyk brings an offensive spark from the blue line, often displaying the instincts of a fourth forward on the ice. While his playmaking ability generates scoring chances, his offensive production hasn't fully materialized as expected.

Nonetheless, Molendyk's potential as an offensive defenseman keeps him among the Nashville Predators' top prospects.

#4. Joakim Kemell

Joakim Kemell, after a respectable season in Liiga with 12 goals and 15 points in 43 games, found his stride upon arriving in North America with the Admirals. Stepping into a prominent scoring role, he tallied 13 points in 14 regular-season games.

#3. Luke Evangelista

Luke Evangelista is a rising star who has the potential to make a significant impact in the NHL. With an impressive performance as one of the top U-22 players in the AHL, he earned a call-up to the Predators in late February. Currently, he boasts 15 points in 24 NHL games, highlighting his scoring prowess and adaptability.

#2. Matthew Wood

Matthew Wood's combination of size and skill sets him apart as a promising prospect. Standing at 6-foot-4, he possesses the physical attributes that NHL teams covet.

However, what makes Wood exceptional is his ability to play a skill-based game with deft hands and a penchant for taking shots. Leading Connecticut in shots and averaging around three per game, Wood is an exciting prospect for the Predators.

#1. Yaroslav Askarov

Yaroslav Askarov, drafted No. 11 in 2020, has been an imposing presence in his first year in North America. He posted some of the best numbers in the AHL, showcasing his goaltending prowess.

Despite a losing NHL debut to Montreal, Askarov's performance was commendable, considering his need for playing time after disruptions caused by COVID-19 and stiff competition in the SKA St. Petersburg system.

Askarov's potential as a franchise goaltender makes him the crown jewel of the Nashville Predators' prospect pool.

The Nashville Predators have a promising future with a diverse group of prospects. From Tanner Molendyk's offensive instincts to Matthew Wood's blend of size and skill, these prospects offer hope for the Predators' future success.

Luke Evangelista's scoring ability and Joakim Kemell's adaptability contribute to the depth of talent in the system.

At the helm is Yaroslav Askarov, whose goaltending prowess makes him a cornerstone for the Predators as they navigate their path to success in the NHL.