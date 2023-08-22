Top 5 prospects for New York Rangers in 2023

The New York Rangers are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with a promising group of prospects that could potentially make a significant impact on the team's future success.

Here's a look at the top five prospects to watch as they prepare to make their mark in the NHL:

#5. Bryce McConnell-Barker - Center

Bryce McConnell-Barker, the captain of the Soo Greyhounds, had an exceptional season, tallying 77 points in 68 games with 30 goals and 47 assists. Standing at an imposing 6-feet-2 and weighing 196 pounds, McConnell-Barker brings size and skill to the center position.

His ability to excel on both ends of the ice makes him a well-rounded player, and his leadership as a team captain bodes well for his future in the Rangers organization.

#4. Zac Jones - Defenseman

Zac Jones had a breakout season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, contributing 31 points through 8 goals and 23 assists in 54 games. His performances played a crucial role in ending Hartford's playoff drought and advancing through two rounds.

As a defenseman, Jones' offensive prowess adds depth to the blue line, and his ability to contribute in pressure situations underscores his potential to become a reliable asset for the Rangers.

#3. Brennan Othmann - Forward

After capturing an OHL title with the Peterborough Petes, Brennan Othmann sets his sights on making an impact with the New York Rangers.

Othmann's development as a complete player at both ends of the ice has positioned him as a top prospect. His accomplishments in junior hockey have showcased his potential to become a dynamic force for the Rangers in the near future.

#2. Will Cuylle - Power Forward

Will Cuylle's impressive rookie season with the Hartford Wolf Pack earned him an AHL All-Star recognition and a taste of NHL action with the New York Rangers.

Despite limited ice time, Cuylle's physicality, size, and speed were evident in his performance on the fourth line. As a power forward, his ability to use his attributes effectively could make him a valuable asset for the Rangers in various game situations.

#1. Gabriel Perreault - Forward

The newest addition to the Rangers' prospect pool, Gabriel Perreault, tops the list due to his remarkable offensive achievements. In the previous season, he shattered the USNTDP record for points, amassing a stunning 132 points in 63 games with 53 goals and 79 assists.

His scoring prowess and playmaking abilities make him an exciting prospect to watch, and his potential to become a future offensive star is a significant asset for the Rangers.

With a blend of size, skill, leadership, and offensive prowess, these top five prospects are poised to make waves in the New York Rangers organization in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

As the team continues to build its future, the development and integration of these prospects into the NHL lineup will play a crucial role in the Rangers' journey toward championship contention.