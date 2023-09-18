Top 5 prospects for Ottawa Senators in 2023-24, ft. Ridly Greig

The Ottawa Senators are brimming with exciting prospects as they look to build a competitive team for the future.

Here are the top prospects for the Senators heading into the 2023-24 season:

Top prospects for the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24 season

Here are the top five:

#1 Mads Søgaard

Søgaard, a colossal goaltender at 6-foot-7, is a presence in the crease like few others.

Despite his size, he moves exceptionally well, showcasing his athleticism. Søgaard's efficient style is a testament to his dedication to honing his craft.

However, there have been concerns about his tendency to allow weak goals. Nevertheless, Søgaard gained valuable experience with the Senators toward the end of the season, earning several starts.

#2 Egor Sokolov

Sokolov has been a prolific scorer in the AHL, amassing 109 points in 134 games, making him the leading U-24 scorer in the league.

Sokolov has been a consistent offensive force for the Senators' AHL affiliate. However, questions linger about whether he can transition his scoring prowess to the NHL, where he has notched just two points in 13 games.

#3 Tyler Boucher

Boucher brings a physical presence to the ice, often delivering bone-crushing hits. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he combines his physicality with a scoring touch.

Boucher showcased his skills at the world juniors and contributed 10 goals in 21 games in the OHL, despite battling injuries.

#4 Zack Ostapchuk

Ostapchuk, known for his hard-nosed playing style, is poised to carve out a role in the NHL.

His value was evident during the world juniors, where his aggressive play often disrupted opponents. Ostapchuk will make the leap to the AHL with Belleville, where he will face players willing to stand up to his physicality.

His ability to adapt and continue to develop will be essential as he progresses through the Ottawa Senators' system.

#5 Ridly Greig

Topping our list is Greig, who had an impressive debut season as a 21-year-old first-year pro forward.

He put up solid numbers, showcasing his offensive prowess. Greig was even in the MVP conversation at the 2022 world juniors before suffering an injury, highlighting his potential as a game-changer.

His name was linked to trade deals at the 2023 NHL trade deadline, but the Senators wisely retained him, recognizing his value to the organization.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, the Ottawa Senators have a wealth of talent in their prospect pool. Ottawa Senators fans can look forward to seeing these young talents continue to develop and potentially make a significant impact at the NHL level.