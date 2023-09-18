Top 5 prospects for Philadelphia Flyers in 2023/24 feat. Matvei Michkov

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to bolster their roster with a fresh wave of young talent. Here are the top five prospects that Flyers fans should keep an eye on:

Top 5 Prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2023-24 Season

5. Bobby Brink

Bobby Brink kicks off our list at No. 5. After an impressive junior season with the University of Denver, Brink got a taste of the NHL in the 2021-22 campaign, notching four assists in 10 games with the Flyers. Despite missing around 30 AHL games due to injuries, the 5-foot-8 forward managed to put up 28 points in 41 games.

4. Tyson Foerster

Tyson Foerster is a skilled winger who narrowly missed the 50-point mark with Lehigh Valley. His progress was evident, but a call-up to the big league interrupted his AHL season. Standing at 6-2 and 194 pounds, Foerster brings size and scoring potential to the Flyers' middle-six forward group.

3. Oliver Bonk

Oliver Bonk, the son of former NHLer Radek Bonk, is our No. 3 prospect. Known for his strong defensive play, Bonk logged significant minutes this past season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

He's not just reliable in his own zone; he can also contribute offensively. Bonk embodies the modern-day defenseman, capable of excelling in all aspects of the game, making him a valuable asset for the Philadelphia Flyers' future.

2. Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier had an outstanding season at Boston College, tallying 37 points in 32 games. He showcased his talents further by posting 10 points at the World Juniors. Gauthier's transition to the professional level was seamless, as he notched seven goals and nine points in 10 games at the men's IIHF World Hockey Championship.

1. Matvei Michkov

The No. 1 prospect for the Philadelphia Flyers entering the 2023-24 season is the highly-touted Matvei Michkov. Considered one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov fell to the Flyers at the seventh overall pick due to concerns about his future.

Playing for the KHL's worst team, HK Sochi, Michkov still managed to shine, recording 20 goals in 27 games, ranking fourth in team scoring. His impact was undeniable, as six of the team's nine wins came with him in the lineup. Flyers fans have every reason to be excited about his future with the team.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a promising group of prospects ready to make their mark in the 2023-24 season. With the likes of Brink, Foerster, Bonk, Gauthier and Michkov in their pipeline, the Flyers are building a bright future for the franchise.