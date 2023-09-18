Top 5 prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023-24, ft. Brayden Yager

As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for the 2023-24 season, their prospect pool is filled with exciting talents who could make a significant impact on the team's future success.

Here are the top prospects to keep an eye on:

Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023-24 season

Here are the top five:

#1 Zam Plante

Plante, a speedy and skilled forward, enters our list at number five. While he faced challenges during a season split between two USHL teams, Plante is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the upcoming season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins see potential in his development, and his quickness and skill could make him a valuable asset in the future.

#2 Tristan Broz

Broz, who struggled during his freshman season and later transferred to a new university, found his stride with the University of Denver in the last year.

Finally resembling the second-round talent the Penguins saw in 2021, Broz contributed 28 points in 40 games while playing a key role in the top six. His resurgence is a positive sign for Pittsburgh's prospect pipeline.

#3 Sam Poulin

Once highly touted, Poulin has faced his fair share of challenges but remains a promising prospect for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His skill set is nearly NHL-ready, as evidenced by his performance with three assists in three NHL appearances last season. Poulin's projected role as a third-line winger with scoring touch bodes well for his future in Pittsburgh.

#4 Owen Pickering

Pickering, a big, steady and mobile defenseman, takes the number two spot in our list.

He projects as a second-pairing blueliner for a quality team and gained valuable experience with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after ending his junior season.

Pickering's development on the professional stage will be closely monitored as he works his way up the ranks.

#5 Brayden Yager

At the top of our list is the highly anticipated Yager, the gem of the Penguins' prospect pool.

Yager possesses immense upside potential, with the ability to become a second-line center and potentially a 60-70 point scorer in the NHL. While he needs time to develop, Yager is the most exciting prospect the Penguins have seen in over a decade.

His progress will be watched closely, and he could be a game-changer for Pittsburgh in the years to come.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a promising group of prospects, each with their unique strengths and potential contributions.

From Plante's speed to Yager's ceiling as a future star, these young talents offer hope and excitement for the franchise's future success. Penguins fans can look forward to seeing these prospects develop and, in time, make their mark in the NHL.