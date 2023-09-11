Top 5 prospects for San Jose Sharks in 2023/24

As the San Jose Sharks enter the 2023-24 season, the organization boasts a promising group of prospects that could reshape the team's future. Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on:

Filip Bystedt:

Drafted 27th overall in 2022, Filip Bystedt is a towering 6'4 centerman known for his size and puck-handling skills. He may either continue his development in Sweden for another season or follow the path set by William Eklund and join the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL. Bystedt's playstyle resembles that of Tomas Hertl, as he excels at creating space behind the net and along the boards to set up plays.

William Eklund:

Drafted seventh overall in 2021, William Eklund is ready to make his mark in the NHL. The Swedish forward has already played 17 games with the San Jose Sharks, accumulating seven points. Despite his modest 5'10" frame, Eklund's speed and ability to create space for himself make him a dynamic player. His emerging prowess with a one-timer on the powerplay adds an extra dimension to his game.

Shakir Mukhamadullin:

Acquired in the trade that sent Timo Meier away, Shakir Mukhamadullin is a 6'4" defenseman with exceptional skating ability. His smooth style of skating, described as "floating on the ice" by Barracuda head coach John McCarthy, adds a new dynamic to the Sharks' blueline. Mukhamadullin's potential to contribute on both ends of the ice makes him a highly intriguing prospect.

Quentin Musty:

Quentin Musty, drafted 26th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, could be a hidden gem. Right from the start, Musty impressed during development camp, showcasing his power-forward playstyle with a hard-hitting presence and a knack for goal-scoring. His ability to make an impact at both ends of the ice makes him an exciting prospect for the Sharks.

Will Smith:

Will Smith, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, is the crown jewel of the San Jose Sharks' prospect pool. His combination of dynamic puck possession skills, high hockey IQ, and speed position him as a potential future No. 1 center in the NHL. Playing with the U.S. National Development Program last season, Smith displayed superstar potential, tallying 51 goals and 76 assists in 60 games. He also led the U18 World Championship in scoring, with 20 points in seven games.

The San Jose Sharks' future is looking increasingly bright with these five prospects in the pipeline. As they continue to develop and transition to the NHL level, they could play pivotal roles in the team's resurgence and quest for success in the coming seasons.