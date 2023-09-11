Top 5 prospects for Seattle Kraken in 2023/24

The Seattle Kraken, in their quest to build a competitive roster, have a promising group of prospects entering the 2023-24 season. These young talents bring hope and excitement to the organization as they aim to make their mark in the NHL. Here are the top 5 prospects for the Seattle Kraken this season:

#1 Eduard Sale

Eduard Sale is a highly skilled winger with exceptional scoring ability. While his talent is undeniable, concerns about his work ethic have held him back. If the Czech can address these issues, he has the potential to be a top-10 player. Sale's ability to make precise passes during transitions and act as an off-puck finisher makes him a valuable asset for the Seattle Kraken's future.

#2 Tucker Robertson:

Tucker Robertson had a standout season, setting a career-high with 90 points and leading the Peterborough Petes to the Memorial Cup tournament. He's not only a force on the ice but also a leader in the locker room, earning him the team MVP title for the second consecutive season. Robertson's ability to step up in crucial moments makes him a player to watch.

#3 Shane Wright:

Shane Wright faced a challenging season after being drafted in the top five in 2022. Despite being sent back to the OHL, he thrived with the Windsor Spitfires during the regular season. While his playoff performance wasn't as strong, his time with Coachella Valley in the NHL provided valuable experience. Wright's resilience and potential hint at a bright future.

#4 Tye Kartye:

Tye Kartye's rookie season was nothing short of impressive. He earned the AHL Rookie of the Year title and played a crucial role in the Coachella Valley Firebirds' run to the Calder Cup final. Kartye even made a splash in his NHL debut, scoring on his first shot. His success as a CHL free agent proves that hidden gems can emerge, and he's a player with a promising future.

#5 Ryker Evans:

Ryker Evans had a phenomenal debut season with the Firebirds, earning All-Star Game recognition and a spot on the AHL's All-Rookie Team. He was a standout defenseman for Coachella Valley during their playoff run, finishing third in points league-wide. At just 21 years old, Evans is already considered one of the top defensemen in the AHL, and his future in the NHL looks incredibly bright.

The Seattle Kraken's prospect pool is brimming with talent, and these five players represent the team's hopes for a successful future. With hard work, dedication, and the right development, they could soon become key contributors at the NHL level, helping the Kraken establish themselves as a competitive force in the league.