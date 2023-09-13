Top 5 prospects for St. Louis Blues in 2023/24 ft. Dalibor Dvorsky

The St. Louis Blues are setting their sights on a bright future with a talented group of prospects in their pipeline.

As fans look ahead to the 2023-24 season, here are the top five prospects to watch for the Blues:

#5. Otto Stenberg

Otto Stenberg, selected No. 25 by the Blues, is a prospect with a high ceiling, and his offensive skills set him apart. His quick-release shot, one of the best in his draft class, makes him a scoring threat.

#4. Joel Hofer

Goaltender Joel Hofer brings promise between the pipes for the Blues. His NHL experience, which includes eight starts between 2021-22 and 2022-23, showcases his potential.

Hofer's size and ability to remain focused and composed in the crease while tracking the puck bode well for his future. He has legitimate upside as a starting goalie in the NHL, offering hope for the Blues' goaltending depth.

#3. Zachary Bolduc

Zachary Bolduc played a pivotal role in leading the Québec Remparts of the QMJHL to a Memorial Cup victory. He topped the team in regular-season points (110) and goals (50) while adding 19 points in 18 postseason games.

Bolduc's game is characterized by finesse, skill, and a sharpshooter's mentality. His ability to contribute offensively and generate scoring chances makes him a valuable prospect for the St. Louis Blues.

#2. Jimmy Snuggerud

At just 19 years old, Jimmy Snuggerud has emerged as one of the standout selections from the 2022 draft class. Playing for the University of Minnesota, he recorded an impressive 50 points (including 21 goals) in 40 games.

Snuggerud played a key role in his team's Frozen Four run and second-place finish. His offensive prowess and contributions make him a prospect with enormous potential.

#1. Dalibor Dvorsky

With the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues secured Dalibor Dvorský, a highly regarded two-way center. Dvorský possesses the skills and versatility to excel in all areas of the game.

Over 77 combined games in the previous season, including regular season, playoffs, and tournaments, he accumulated 34 goals and 64 total points. Dvorský's selection represents the Blues' commitment to acquiring a franchise center who will play a pivotal role for years to come.

The St. Louis Blues have a promising group of prospects in their system, from Otto Stenberg's scoring abilities to Joel Hofer's potential as a future starting goaltender.

Zachary Bolduc's finesse, Jimmy Snuggerud's impressive offensive contributions, and Dalibor Dvorský's all-around skill set highlight the depth of talent in the Blues' prospect pool.