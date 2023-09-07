Top 5 prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning have established themselves as a powerhouse in the NHL, thanks in part to their strong player development.

As they look ahead to the 2023-24 season, here are the top five prospects who could make a significant impact for the Lightning:

#1. Dylan Duke

Dylan Duke has been on a steady upward trajectory in his development over the past year, and his progress is certainly cause for excitement among Lightning fans.

Despite playing on a highly talented Michigan Wolverines team, Duke made his presence felt as a freshman, tallying 10 goals and 19 assists in 41 games.

#2. Jack Finley

Jack Finley is a prospect to watch closely in the coming years. Expected to make the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch soon, Finley has the potential to blossom as he gains valuable experience and refines his skill set.

His size is a notable asset, and as he adapts to taking on more significant responsibilities, he could become a valuable asset for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#3. Isaac Howard

Isaac Howard may not fit the traditional mold in terms of size, but his offensive prowess sets him apart. He possesses an NHL-caliber toolkit that includes strong offensive skills.

Howard's ability to create scoring opportunities and contribute on the offensive end makes him a promising prospect for the Lightning.

#4. Lucas Edmonds

Lucas Edmonds is an intriguing prospect with significant potential. Despite going undrafted twice, he made a big impact in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2021-22 season.

Edmonds showcased his offensive prowess, posting an impressive 34 goals and 113 points in 68 games played. His scoring ability and offensive instincts make him an exciting prospect.

#5. Ethan Gauthier

Ethan Gauthier, a QMJHL winger, was the Tampa Bay Lightning's first selection, and he brings a unique skill set to the table. While not necessarily a catalyst, Gauthier excels at playing to his teammates' strengths and acting as the connective tissue on a line.

He's a versatile player who can contribute in various ways, from acting as a bumper in transition to being a finisher in the offensive zone.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a promising group of prospects heading into the 2023-24 season. Each player possesses unique skills and potential, and their development will be closely monitored as they aim to make their mark in the NHL.

These young talents could play a vital role in the Lightning's continued success as they strive for another championship season.