Top 5 prospects on Team USA to watch out for in 2024 IIHF World Juniors ft. Will Smith

The upcoming 2024 IIHF World Juniors tournament promises to showcase a plethora of young talent, and Team USA boasts a lineup filled with exciting prospects poised to make a significant impact.

Here are the top five players to keep a close eye on during the 2024 IIHF World Juniors.

#5. Trey Augustine

In the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Juniors, all eyes will be on Trey Augustine, the promising goalie drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Augustine's stellar performance with the U.S. National Development Team in the USHL showcased his goaltending power, boasting an impressive 0.928 save percentage in the 2022-23 season.

Donning the jersey of Michigan State University in the Big Ten, Augustine's 2.97 GAA and 0.916 save percentage suggest he's a formidable force, making him a key player to watch in the upcoming international competition.

#4. Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers)

The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Gabe Perreault, adds a different dimension to Team USA's lineup. Despite subpar skating, Perreault compensates with exceptional hockey IQ, deft hands, and a keen sense of playmaking.

As the leading scorer for Boston College with 25 points as a freshman, Perreault's ability to create scoring opportunities and contribute offensively will be vital for Team USA's success in the tournament.

#3. Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals)

Selected eighth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, Ryan Leonard brings energy, goal-scoring power and excellent skating to Team USA.

Alongside Smith and Perreault, Leonard formed a potent line during their time at the U.S. National Team Development Program, and the trio's decision to continue their partnership at Boston College has paid off. As a freshman, Leonard has already tallied an impressive 10 goals in 17 games.

#2. Will Smith (San Jose Sharks)

Drafted third overall in 2023, Will Smith is an all-situations center known for playing a complete game at a high level. He is expected to perform well in the World Juniors. Smith, along with his talented linemates, decided to continue their journey together at Boston College after playing for the U.S. National Team Development program. As a freshman, Smith has already proven his worth with 23 points.

#1. Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers)

Cutter Gauthier, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is set to make waves at the World Juniors. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-2, Gauthier is a modern-day power forward with a quick, heavy release and impressive north-south movements.

As a Boston College winger, he showcased his abilities by contributing six goals and four assists in just seven games for Team USA in 2023. Gauthier's dynamic playstyle and potential to emulate the likes of Chris Kreider make him a player to watch as he leads the gold-medal favorites.