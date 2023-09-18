Top 5 prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24, ft. Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs are known for their dedication to developing young talent, and the 2023-24 season is no different.

Here are the top prospects Maple Leafs fans should be excited about:

Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24 season

Here are the top five:

#1 Easton Cowan

Cowan is a prospect who seems to be on the rise. After spending the 2021-22 season in Jr. B, Cowan had a breakout year with 20 goals and 53 points.

What's even more impressive is his playoff performance, where he notched up 21 points in 20 games. Cowan's late-blooming potential makes him an intriguing player to watch as he continues to develop.

#2 Nick Robertson

Robertson has shown flashes of his potential, proving that he's ready to make the leap from the AHL to the NHL.

However, injuries have been a recurring obstacle. The 2023-24 season is a crucial one for Robertson to stay healthy and establish himself as an everyday player in the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup.

#3 Fraser Minten

Minten had a productive regular season with 31 goals and 67 points for Kamloops.

While his playoff and Memorial Cup performances were relatively quiet, his regular-season numbers indicate his offensive abilities.

Minten was a somewhat surprising pick for the Leafs at No. 38, but he has a good shot, excellent passing skills and notable speed.

#4 Joseph Woll

Woll has consistently demonstrated his skills whenever he has had the opportunity with the Leafs.

After a few years of staying healthy and refining his game, Woll appears ready for full-time NHL duty. However, the presence of Martin Jones presents competition for the No. 2 goaltender spot.

Whether Woll can secure that role remains to be seen, but it's worth noting that he's not waiver exempt.

#5 Matthew Knies

Knies tops the list as the most promising prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The University of Minnesota alum had an exceptional year, with 21 goals and 42 points in just 40 NCAA games, earning him a finalist spot for the Hobey Baker Award.

Knies made the jump to the NHL, scoring his first goal against Florida in the second round of the playoffs. His hardworking and physical style of play make him an exciting addition to the team's top six.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, the Toronto Maple Leafs have an array of promising prospects ready to make their mark.

From Cowan's rising potential to Knies' impressive debut, these young talents offer hope for the franchise's future success. Maple Leafs fans can look forward to witnessing their growth and contributions.