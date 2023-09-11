Top 5 prospects for Vegas Golden Knights in 2023/24

The Vegas Golden Knights have a promising crop of prospects that could make a significant impact in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on:

David Edstrom:

David Edstrom has shown remarkable maturity in his game, even at a young age. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 187 pounds, Edstrom has a size advantage that he's learned to use effectively on both ends of the ice. His comfort with his physicality is a foundation of his playing style, making him a prospect to watch as he continues to develop.

Matyáš Sapovaliv:

Matyáš Sapovaliv's game thrives in the offensive zone, where he exhibits patience and a keen ability to slow the game down to his pace. Despite the limitations of his 6-foot-3 frame, Sapovaliv's elite playmaking skills shine through. His vision and awareness of passing lanes make him a valuable asset in creating scoring opportunities.

Lukas Cormier:

Lukas Cormier has consistently produced offensively at every level of play. He claimed the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Defenseman of the Year for consecutive seasons before joining the AHL-affiliated Silver Knights in the 2022-23 season.

At just 20 years old, he notched an impressive 10 goals and 35 points, demonstrating his offensive prowess from the blue line.

Brendan Brisson:

Brendan Brisson had a breakout season in 2022-23, finishing with 18 goals and 37 points in 58 games. Although he had a slow start, Brisson's performance improved noticeably as the season progressed, earning him more ice time in the top six and culminating in eight goals in the final 18 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev:

Pavel Dorofeyev's journey through the Vegas Golden Knights system has been marked by both injury setbacks and standout moments. While his season with the Silver Knights was marred by injuries and underwhelming performances, his short stint with the Vegas Golden Knights caught everyone's attention.

Dorofeyev made an impact with seven goals and nine points in just 18 games. He led the Silver Knights in goals (27) and points (52) during the 2021-22 AHL season, but his production dipped in the following season. Despite these challenges, Dorofeyev's overall skill set and potential remain promising, positioning him as a candidate to crack the Golden Knights' lineup in the near future.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a diverse group of prospects with varying strengths and areas of development. With continued hard work and guidance, these prospects could play a vital role in the team's success and provide excitement for fans as they look to make their mark in the NHL.