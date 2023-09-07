Top 5 prospects for Washington Capitals in 2023/24

As the Washington Capitals gear up for the 2023-24 season, they have an exciting group of prospects who could make a significant impact in the NHL.

Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on:

#1. Vincent Iorio

Vincent Iorio had a taste of NHL action last season, playing three games with the Capitals and notching one assist. However, he spent the majority of the year in the AHL with the Hershey Bears, where he displayed his potential by scoring two goals and contributing 20 assists for 22 points in 63 games.

#2. Ivan Miroshnichenko

Ivan Miroshnichenko showcased his scoring ability last season, netting ten goals in just 12 games in the MHL with Omskie Yastreby and adding four assists.

He also saw some action in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Avangard Omsk, where he contributed three goals and one assist in 23 games. Miroshnichenko's offensive potential makes him an intriguing prospect for the Capitals.

#3. Andrew Cristall

Andrew Cristall's unexpected fall to the 40th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft turned out to be a steal for the Capitals. Regarded as a projected first-round pick, Cristall is an offensive powerhouse.

His impressive campaign with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, where he scored 39 goals and tallied 56 assists for 95 points, demonstrates his scoring prowess. With his skillset, Cristall has the potential to become a future star for the Capitals.

#4. Hendrix Lapierre

Hendrix Lapierre already had a taste of the NHL, scoring his first goal during a six-game stint with the Washington Capitals in the 2021-22 season. Last season, he continued his development in the AHL with the Hershey Bears, scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists for 30 points in 60 games.

Lapierre's progress in the minors has been promising, and he could be a valuable asset to the Capitals' forward group in the upcoming season.

#5. Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard's availability as the No. 8 pick in the draft was a pleasant surprise for the Washington Capitals. Leonard is considered a future stud, and with some refinement in his game, he could become a force in the NHL.

His potential is evident, and the Capitals have a gem in their hands. Leonard's development will be closely monitored, and he could be a game-changer for Washington in the near future.

The Washington Capitals have a bright future with these top five prospects. Each player brings a unique skill set and potential, and their development will be essential for the team's continued success in the NHL.