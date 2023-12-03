The Tampa Bay Lightning was established in 1992 through an expansion team in the NHL's Norris Division, subsequently transitioning to the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference a year later.

When the NHL shifted to three divisions per conference in 1998, the team found itself in the Southeast Division.

In its history, Tampa Bay has enjoyed success with 15 NHL playoff appearances and clinched the Stanley Cup three times in 2004, 2020, and 2021.

Some of the most outstanding players in the annals of the Lightning's history also stand out as recognizable figures across the league. Despite occasional team struggles, numerous Lightning players have garnered individual honors.

Top 5 Tampa Bay Lightning players of all time

Determining the top five Tampa Bay Lightning players of all time is a challenge, considering the wealth of talent that has graced the team.

Let's delve into the indisputable top five Lightning players ever.

#5. Victor Hedman: The Swedish defenseman is a vital force for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Drafted second overall in 2009, he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020 and 2021), Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and a five-time Norris Trophy finalist.

Throughout his career, Hedman has consistently delivered stellar performances, contributing significantly to the Lightning's success.

Originating from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, a town renowned for producing NHL stars, Hedman's journey from joining the local club team, Modo, at 16 to becoming a cornerstone for the Lightning showcases his exceptional skill and dedication.

#4. Nikita Kucherov: Nikita Kucherov, a dominant force in the NHL, showcased his offensive prowess by achieving several milestones with Tampa Bay. From his 30-goal season in 2015-16 to leading the league with 128 points in 2018-19, Kucherov's impact was undeniable.

Despite missing the 2020-21 regular season due to hip surgery, he returned to secure a second consecutive Stanley Cup, leading in playoff points for a historic feat.

Winning accolades like the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Trophy show Kucherov's consistent excellence since his debut in 2013. His swift ascent to the 700-point milestone in 621 games solidified his status as a Lightning standout.

The Moscow-born forward's dynamic play, including his NHL debut goal, highlights his enduring impact, making him a key figure in the Lightning's success.

#3. Vincent Lecavalier: Vincent Lecavalier, once hailed as "The Michael Jordan of Hockey" by then-owner Art Williams, played a pivotal role in the Tampa Bay Lightning's historic journey to their first Stanley Cup in 2004.

Although not initially meeting expectations, Lecavalier evolved into a prominent figure, winning the Rocket Richard Trophy and leading the NHL in goals during the 2006-07 season. He showed leadership and scoring prowess as a captain, contributing to the Lightning's success.

Despite a contract buyout in 2013, Lecavalier continued his career with the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings before retiring in 2016 with 949 points in 1,212 NHL games. The Lightning honored his legacy by retiring his No. 4 in 2018.

#2. Martin St. Louis: The Lightning Hall of Famer defied expectations, forging a remarkable 16-season NHL career from 1998 to 2015. Overcoming doubts about his height, the 5-foot-8 forward, initially undrafted, showcased his talent after signing with the Calgary Flames in 1998.

His journey took a turn when he joined the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2000, marking the start of a prolific tenure. Despite a setback with a broken leg in 2001-02, St. Louis rebounded to secure the Art Ross and Hart Trophies in 2003-04, leading the Lightning to their first Stanley Cup.

He was traded to the New York Rangers in 2014 and played a pivotal role in their playoff run.

St. Louis concluded his career with 1,033 points in 1,134 games, leaving a legacy that included a Stanley Cup, a gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, a Hart Trophy, two Art Ross Trophies, and three Lady Byng Trophies.

#1. Steven Stamkos: The Lightning's captain played a limited role in the 2020 Stanley Cup triumph, scoring a crucial goal in his lone appearance. Overcoming injuries, the No. 1 pick in 2008 evolved into an elite goal scorer, achieving milestones like 500 assists and 1,000 points.

His commitment was evident as he re-signed in 2016, solidifying his captaincy. In the Lightning's 2020 Stanley Cup victory, Stamkos, despite minimal ice time, scored a pivotal goal in Game 3.