Top 5 Taylor Hall replacements for Chicago Blackhawks ft. Patrik Laine

The Chicago Blackhawks got some tough news, as Taylor Hall underwent surgery on his ACL and is done for the season.

Taylor Hall was brought in to play with Connor Bedard and add some veteran leadership to the Blackhawks. He was doing well in that role. with four points in 10 games but is now lost for the season.

With Chicago being in a rebuild, it's unlikely that they will make a big move and trade for someone to replace Taylor Hall, but if they do or call someone up, here are a few replacements.

Replacements for Taylor Hall

#1 Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets

Laine was recently a health scratch with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his future with the team is very much up in the air.

Laine is under contract this season and for two more years at $8.7 million per year. Although the contract is hefty, Chicago has plenty of cap space and could get Laine for cheap to take on the contract and hope he returns to his All-Star form in Chicago.

#2 Patrick Kane

Kane is a free agent and getting close to signing with an NHL team after rehabbing his hip injury.

Although Kane has been linked to a Stanley Cup contender, perhaps he wants to play alongside Connor Bedard and return to the franchise that drafted him. Kane signing back in Chicago would be an obvious replacement for Hall, but whether or not he wants to go back is uncertain.

#3 Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs

If Chicago is going to go for an in-house replacement to replace Taylor Hall, calling up Brett Seney from their AHL team makes sense.

Seney has NHL experience, as he has skated in seven games with the Blackhawks last season. He has also played in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils.

In the AHL, Seney has 13 points in 14 games, so he's worthy of a call-up.

#4 Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers signed Brown to play with Connor McDavid, but he, like the entire team, has struggled.

Edmonton is likely going to make a move soon, so Chicago could buy low on Brown and hope that he can perform better with Bedard.

#5 Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens

If Chicago wants another veteran player, Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson makes a lot of sense.

Anderson has been in the NHL since the 2014-15 season and has been a solid 30-40-point player in the league. He has struggled a bit this season, so the Habs could look to move him.