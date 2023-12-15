Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Top 5 most valuable NHL franchises of 2023 ft. New York Rangers

Top 5 most valuable NHL franchises of 2023 ft. New York Rangers

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Dec 15, 2023 19:17 GMT
2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Top 5 most valuable NHL franchises of 2023 ft. New York Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed the title of the most valuable team in the NHL for the first time since 2014. Despite the team's long-standing drought in winning the coveted Stanley Cup since 1967, Forbes now values the Maple Leafs at an impressive $2.8 billion, surpassing the New York Rangers, who held the top spot for eight consecutive years.

As of 2023, the NHL landscape has witnessed a shift in financial standings, reflecting the dynamic nature of the league's economic landscape.

Most valuable NHL franchises and their respective valuations

#5. Boston Bruins - $1.9 Billion

Rounding up the top 5 is the Boston Bruins, valued at $1.9 billion. With an impressive 36% increase in value, the Bruins have demonstrated resilience both on and off the ice. Under the ownership of Jeremy Jacobs, the team commands an operating income of $57 million.

#4. Los Angeles Kings - $2 Billion

The Los Angeles Kings reign supreme as the fourth most valuable NHL franchise with a $2 billion valuation. Under the ownership of Philip Anschutz, the Kings have experienced a remarkable 54% surge in value over the past year, reaching an operating income of $108 million. The Kings' success on the ice is now mirrored by their financial power.

#3. Montreal Canadiens - $2.3 Billion

North of the border, the Montreal Canadiens proudly claim the third spot with a valuation of $2.3 billion. The Molson Family, steering the ship, has witnessed a 24% increase in franchise value. Operating with an income of $99 million, the Canadiens continue to be a symbol of pride for both the city and the league.

#2. New York Rangers - $2.65 Billion

In the vibrant landscape of New York City, the Rangers have secured the second spot with a valuation of $2.65 billion. Boasting a 20% increase in value over the last year, the team commands an operating income of $69 million. The Madison Square Garden Sports ownership group has strategically positioned the Rangers as an enduring force, blending tradition with financial success.

#1. Toronto Maple Leafs - $2.8 Billion

Topping the charts is the iconic Toronto Maple Leafs, with a staggering valuation of $2.8 billion. The team has experienced a remarkable 40% increase in value over the past year.

Operating with an impressive income of $127 million, the ownership trio comprising Bell Canada, Rogers Communications and Larry Tanenbaum has solidified the Maple Leafs' status as a sporting giant and a financial juggernaut.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...