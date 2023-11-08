Top 5 most valuable NHL franchises in 2023 ft. Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL, known for its fiercely competitive on-ice action, has reached a historic financial milestone, with the average value of its teams surpassing the billion-dollar mark, coming in at an impressive $1.31 billion.

Let's take a closer look at the top 5 most valuable NHL franchises based on several reports for 2023 season.

#5. Boston Bruins - A New England Institution

Value: $1.78 billion

1-Year Increase: 26%

Revenue: $218 million

The Boston Bruins secured the fifth spot with a valuation of $1.78 billion. A 26% increase in value highlights their ability to maintain a strong presence in the league. With revenue of $218 million, the Bruins showcase their financial stability and the support of their fan base.

#4. Chicago Blackhawks - Windy City's Finest

Value: $1.84 billion

1-Year Increase: 28%

Revenue: $222 million

The Chicago Blackhawks, a cornerstone of the Windy City's sports scene, come in at the fourth position with a value of $1.84 billion. Their 28% increase in value exemplifies their continued relevance and financial strength. With a revenue of $222 million, the Blackhawks remain a formidable force in the NHL.

#3. Montreal Canadiens - A Rich Hockey Tradition

Value: $2.27 billion

1-Year Increase: 33%

Revenue: $239 million

The Montreal Canadiens, celebrated for their storied history and passionate following, claim the third spot with a valuation of $2.27 billion. A remarkable 33% increase in value over the past year underscores the enduring appeal of this Original Six franchise. Their impressive revenue of $239 million shows the Canadiens' financial strength.

#2. New York Rangers - One of the most valued NHL team

Value: $2.45 billion

1-Year Increase: 22%

Revenue: $249 million

The New York Rangers are leading the charge as the most valuable franchise in the NHL. With a staggering valuation of $2.45 billion, the Rangers have increased their value by 22% in the past year. The Rangers' robust revenue of $249 million further upholds their status as a financial powerhouse in the league.

#1. Toronto Maple Leafs - Canada's Powerhouse

Value: $2.65 billion

1-Year Increase: 25%

Revenue: $248 million

The Toronto Maple Leafs, often referred to as the epicenter of Canadian hockey, occupy the top spot on the list with a value of $2.65 billion. Their 25% increase in value reflects the passion of their fan base. With revenue of $248 million, the Maple Leafs continue to be a financial juggernaut.