Top 5 women NHL 24 forwards ft. Hilary Knight

NHL 24, a forthcoming ice hockey simulation video game from EA Vancouver and published by EA Sports, marks the 33rd entry in the NHL video game franchise.

The release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S is set for October 6, 2023.

NHL 24 revamps gameplay with total control skill moves, goalie fatigue, new passing, and physics-based body checking.

Here are the top five women forwards in NHL 24

#5. Brianne Jenner

Brianne Jenner is a Canadian pro ice hockey player on Canada's women's national team, playing for Ottawa in the PWHL.

She debuted in 2010 at the Four Nations Cup, earning a gold medal. She also played for the Cornell Big Red in women's ice hockey.

#4. Sarah Fillier

Sarah Fillier began her national team journey in 2018, securing a silver at the 4 Nations Cup. With the Oakville Jr. Hornets, she excelled, winning a PWHL championship and OWHA Provincial Championship gold in 2016–17.

Fillier's outstanding skills earned her a spot on Canada's 2022 Olympic team, where they clinched the gold medal by defeating the United States 3-2.

#3. Kendall Coyne Schofield

Kendall Coyne Schofield is an American ice hockey player with the Minnesota PWHL and the U.S. women's national team.

She's won six IIHF World Women's Championships gold medals and a 2018 Winter Olympics gold. She earned the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2016 and the NCAA Today's Top 10 Award in 2017.

Coyne has worked as a San Jose Sharks commentator and, in 2020, became a player development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

#2. Hilary Knight shines among the top women's hockey players in NHL 24

Hilary Knight is an American ice hockey forward who has played for various teams, including the Boston PWHL, Les Canadiennes de Montreal, and Boston Pride. She excelled in college hockey at Wisconsin, winning a National Championship.

With the US national team, she won numerous gold medals, including one at the 2018 Winter Olympics. In 2023, Knight received the inaugural IIHF Female Player of the Year award.

#1. Marie-Philip Poulin: Dominating NHL 24 as Top Women's Forward

Marie-Philip Poulin is renowned for her clutch performances, scoring game-winning goals in three Olympics (2010, 2014, and 2022) and the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship.

Poulin captained Les Canadiennes de Montreal and won the Clarkson Cup twice in the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

She's a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a three-time World champion, and has served as Team Canada's captain since 2015.

Poulin is the first female hockey player to win Canada's Northern Star Award and is celebrated as one of the greatest women's hockey players ever.