As fans get ready to tune into the 68th annual NHL All-Star Game, we thought looking back at some of the highest-scoring events in league history would be fun.

Although we rarely see games with 100 shots and more than 20 goals during the regular season, the All-Star Game is more relaxed and entertaining, resulting in some crazy box scores.

Here are the highest-scoring games in NHL All-Star Game history.

Top 7 highest-scoring NHL All-Star Games

7. All-Stars West 12 vs. All-Stars East 9 (2007)

After a record-setting game in 2001, fans got to experience another crazy NHL All-Star Game in 2007, when the two teams, East and West, combined for 22 goals. Like so many entries on the list, both teams tallied the same number of goals in the opening period, heading into the dressing room tied at 3-3.

During the second period, the game started slipping away from the East, who only had three goals, half of what the West tallied (six) in the same 20 minutes. Then, in the final period, the two teams combined for six goals (three apiece), which led to a 12-9 victory for the West.

Thanks to five points, including four assists, Daniel Briere took home the MVP honors while representing the Eastern Conference.

6. Team Lidstrom 11 vs. Team Staal 10 (2011)

In 2011, Team Lidstrom and Team Staal combined for 21 goals and an explosive display of elite-level hockey. Team Staal opened up a 4-0 lead over their opponents in the first six minutes.

However, Team Lidstrom knotted the game at four apiece before the end of the opening period. Once again, Team Staal regained a multiple-goal lead, going up 6-4 before Team Lidstrom secured a 7-6 advantage heading into the final 20 minutes.

When the two teams returned to action, they tallied another eight goals (four apiece) in the third period, resulting in Team Lidstrom skating away with a 11-10 victory. While collecting a goal and two assists, Patrick Sharp took home the MVP honors while representing Team Staal.

5. Team Chara 12 vs. Team Alfredsson 9 (2012)

As standard with most high-scoring NHL All-Star Games, Team Chara and Team Alfredsson began the game tied 3-3 after the first period. Surprisingly, things stayed that way after 40 minutes, with each team collecting six goals.

However, in the third, Team Chara rallied and scored six goals, with captain Zdeno Chara collecting the game-winner at 12:20. Overall, the teams combined for 94 shots, one of the event's top marks.

Meanwhile, that year's MVP honors went to Marian Gaborik, who had a hat trick by scoring three of the first four goals for Team Chara. Only Daniel Alfredsson and Joffrey Lupul were multi-time goal scorers in the contest.

4. Wales Conference All-Stars 16 vs. Campbell Conference All-Stars 6 (1993)

In the 44th edition of the NHL All-Star Game, the Wales and Campbell Conferences combined for the first-ever event with more than 20 goals, finishing the evening with 22.

In front of over 17,000 fans, the home team stormed out of the gate with six goals in the first period, duplicating the feat in the second period to hold a 12-2 lead after 40 minutes. Even though the teams collected four goals apiece in the third period, it was too late for the Campbell Conference, who gave an All-Star Game record of 16 goals.

During the game, the two conferences combined to set or tie 10 event records, with Mike Gartner, who netted four goals in the contest, winning the MVP award.

3. All-Stars East 12 vs. All-Stars West 11 - Shootout (2009)

The 2009 NHL All-Star Game became the fifth game to require extra time to determine a winner, with Alexander Ovechkin netting the shootout winner. Fittingly, Alexei Kovalev, skating in front of his home crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal, won the MVP award with a hat trick and an assist for four points.

In the first period, the East fell behind 1-0 but rallied for a 4-2 lead after 20 minutes. During the middle period, the teams exchanged goals and combined for 10 goals, and the two All-Star teams headed into the third tied at 8-8.

Meanwhile, the teams remained even for most of the third period, with each one scoring three goals, setting up an 11-11 finish that required overtime and a shootout.

2. North American All-Stars 14 vs. World All-Stars 12 (2001)

Unfortunately for any goalies in attendance, the 2001 NHL All-Star Game was not for the faint hearted, as the teams combined for 98 shots on goal and 26 goals, an event record that lasted 14 years.

Bill Guerin won the MVP award with a hat trick, including two goals in the third period, one holding up as the game-winner. After the first period, the two teams remained deadlocked in a 3-3 tie. However, the North American All-Stars collected six goals in the middle frame to pull ahead 9-7.

In the third period, they combined for 39 shots and scored five goals apiece, with Nicklas Lidstrom netting the final goal of the contest at 19:59, but the North American All-Stars held on to win 14-12.

1. Team Toews 17 vs. Team Foligno 12 (2015)

The 2015 NHL All-Star Game was one of the most fascinating games in the event's history. Not only was it the highest-scoring game, with a combined 29 goals, but the two teams, Team Toews and Team Foligno, set or tied nine records.

Team Toews at the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Game

Surprisingly, the game was tied 4-4 after the first period, and each team stayed close to one another until Team Toews started to get some separation, gaining an 11-8 advantage after two periods. In the final 20 minutes, the two teams combined for 10 goals, with Team Foligno unable to cover a four-goal deficit at any point to lose 17-12.

Even though Dany Heatley scored four goals, Ryan Johansen won the MVP award with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Jakub Voracek tied Mario Lemieux with six points.