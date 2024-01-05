Only three and a half months are left of the NHL 2023/24 regular season. Now that the league has played the Winter Classic and visited Sweden for the Global Series, many fans wonder what's left to be excited about in the year's second half.

Well, there are still over 1,000 NHL games left to go, and here are just seven games fans should be excited to watch, whether it's two Hart Trophy winners facing off or teams heading back outdoors. Either way, there will be some terrific contests between now and April.

Top 7 NHL games to watch out for in the remainder of the 2023/24 season

#1. Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers (Jan. 16, 2024)

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, all eyes in Canada will be glued to the TV when Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Interestingly, it will be the season's first meeting between the two teams.

Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid

For those who need a refresher, it is a showdown of the two Canadian teams favored to win the Stanley Cup and the first contest between the last two Hart Trophy winners. Although McDavid is not leading the NHL in scoring right now, Matthews is the only skater to reach 30 goals and is on pace for 60.

#2. NHL All-Star Game (Feb. 3, 2024)

Thursday night, the NHL announced the first 32 All-Stars for the upcoming All-Star Game festivals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2024.

As expected, the internet is abuzz debating the merits of the initial 32 selections for the All-Star Game. In contrast, others turned their attention to the fan vote contest to get their favorite players to Toronto.

Last year, in Florida, the Atlantic Division secured a 7-5 victory over the Central Division, with hometown hero Matthew Tkachuk taking home the game's MVP award.

#3. Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils - Stadium Series (Feb. 17, 2024)

Besides the NHL Winter Classic in Seattle on New Year's Day, the league is headed back outdoors at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in February. As expected, all the New York City area teams are in action, with the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers skating in the first game.

Considering these two teams have a historic rivalry based on being almost neighbors, no love will be lost when they meet outdoors. Right now, both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and are separated by a couple of points.

#4. New York Rangers at New York Islanders - Stadium Series (Feb. 18, 2024)

For decades, the New York Rangers owned the New York City hockey market, then the Islanders joined the NHL. For the past 50 years, the two teams have been bitter enemies and are about to skate together in an outdoor setting for the second time following the 2014 Stadium Series.

Even though the Islanders and Rangers are separated by many points in the standings, this is one of the biggest stages, and each team will bring out the best in the other. Additionally, the Rangers remain undefeated in outdoor games and will look to improve to 5-0 in 2024.

#5. New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (Mar. 21, 2024)

Thus far in 2023-24, the Rangers and Boston Bruins have met twice, with the Rangers collecting 7-4 and 2-1 wins, with the latter coming in overtime. Currently, these two Original Six franchises are battling for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and there's been a lot of bad blood brewing in this season's matchups.

Ultimately, this contest on Mar. 21, 2024, will be the regular season's final meeting and could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Final if both teams advance to that stage. Moreover, the winner will pick up two invaluable points, which could make a difference in the standings when the final buzzer sounds.

#6. Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks (Mar. 23, 2024)

At first glance, no one would expect a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks to have a significant meaning in late March. However, since these two teams are the bottom-ranked teams in the NHL, this particular game will significantly impact the Draft Lottery rankings.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Ultimately, someone has to win the contest, and should these teams battle into overtime or the shootout, the extra point will come into play and could drastically alter the odds of landing the first overall pick. Although most of the league won't pay attention to this contest, outside of the media that follows Connor Bedard everywhere, this is an essential game for fans to circle on their calendars.

#7. Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild (Apr. 18, 2024)

The Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild are fighting to earn a wildcard spot in the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs. In January, the Kraken are holding the final spot, while the Wild are five points out.

However, if Minnesota fails to qualify for the postseason, this game may be the final time we see Marc-Andre Fleury. Even though he has yet to announce his retirement, it appears he's taken it day by day, and as one of the oldest skaters in the NHL, he may decide to hang them up in the offseason, bringing to an end a Hall of Fame career.