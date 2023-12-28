Top 8 draft-eligible prospects to watch out for in 2024 IIHF World Juniors ft. Konsta Helenius

Since the World Juniors started on Dec. 26, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden, many 2024 NHL draft-eligible skaters are trying to win a medal for their home countries and boost their rankings for the upcoming draft in June 2024.

Even though not all draft-eligible skaters are in the Nordic country for the event, eight players are looking to make an impact with their teams just six months ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Top 8 draft-eligible prospects to watch out for at the 2024 World Juniors

8) Tomas Galvas, D, Czechia

Tomas Galvas, a young defender, will be asked to carry a heavy workload for Czechia at the 2024 World Juniors. Despite not being ranked as a top prospect, the teenager plays in Czechia's men's league and has four points in 19 games. Although he is an off-the-radar skater, this year's tournament will allow him to showcase his talents to a North American audience.

7) Daniil Ustinkov, D, Switzerland

Although Daniil Ustinkov's Elite Prospects profile shows only two rankings, the 17-year-old has popped up on several lists by draft experts as a player who can have an impact with Switzerland at the World Juniors.

While playing in his home country, the defenseman hasn't tallied many points in the senior league. Still, he is gaining valuable experience as a teenager that can catch someone's eye at the draft table in June.

6) Emil Hemming, RW, Finland

Emil Hemming is projected to be a first-round pick in 2024, ranking as high as nine and as low as 32 in various scouting reports. At just 17, he's played very well at the junior level but is still adjusting to skating with older competition in Liiga. Considering that Finland is a favorite to win at least a medal, expect Hemming to have a strong performance in the tournament to boost his profile.

5) Zeev Buium, D, USA

Zeev Buium is playing with the University of Denver, where he has netted 25 points in 18 games. As he makes his U20 World Juniors debut, expect him to contribute almost a point per game as he looks to grow his prospects profile, which ranks him in the top 20 for eligible skaters heading into 2024.

4) Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Norway

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is currently ranked in the top 20, just missing the cut-off for the top 10 in several rankings based on solid seasons at the junior level. Even though it appears he's still adjusting to hockey with older players, he was a point-per-game player for Norway at the U20 WJC D1A tournament.

3) Adam Jiricek, D, Czechia

Adam Jiricek is only 17 but is listed at 6-foot-2 and about 170 pounds, which is one of the reasons he's ranked as one of the top eligible defensemen for the upcoming draft. Moreover, besides having the strength to clear opponents from his net area quickly, he's a right-handed shot defender, a luxury many teams in the NHL do not employ.

2) Konsta Helenius, C, Finland

Konsta Helenius is another 17-year-old making his World Juniors debut and is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. Statistically, he's been over a point-per-game in junior competition, so it's no surprise that he's handled himself in Liiga (Finland), with 20 points in 28 games as a boy playing amongst men.

1) Macklin Celebrini, C, Canada

Macklin Celebrini can lock up his place atop the prospects board with a breakout tournament in Sweden. In just two games for Canada, the 17-year-old has six points and is building upon his international legacy, including 15 points in seven games at the most recent U18 World Juniors.