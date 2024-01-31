Top active players with the most NHL All-Star Game appearances ft. Connor McDavid

There is always a lot of star power at the annual NHL All-Star Game. Every year, fans watch the best of the best skate against one another to win bragging rights for their respective divisions.

Of course, getting selected for the All-Star Game is an honor, and attending the event on numerous occasions is even more special. Some are making their first appearance this year, while others return for their annual visit.

Today, we look at which current players at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game have been to the event the most.

Top active players with the most NHL All-Star Game appearances

Tied #4.) Leon Draisaitl (5)

Leon Draisaitl at the 2023 All-Star Game

Leon Draisaitl is about to skate in his fifth NHL All-Star Game, previously skating at the event in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023. As arguably the greatest German-born player in league history, he is a former Art Ross, Hart Trophy, and Lester B. Pearson award winner.

Tied #4.) Auston Matthews (5)

Auston Matthews at the 2022 All-Star Game

Auston Matthews will achieve something so few players get to do: play an NHL All-Star Game in front of his hometown fans while representing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Having previously skated at the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022 events, he's the only player to reach 40 goals this season and could become the first NHL player to reach 70 goals in the regular season since 1993.

Tied #4.) Nikita Kucherov (5)

Nikita Kucherov at the 2018 Honda All-Star Game

Nikita Kucherov is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and skated at the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023 NHL All-Star Games. As one of his generation's top scorers, he leads the league with 85 points and is on pace to win the Art Ross Trophy for the second time.

#3) Sidney Crosby (6)

Sidney Crosby at the 2018 All-Star Game

Sidney Crosby is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NHL, yet, shockingly, he has only played at five All-Star Games (2007, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023). Although he's been selected and voted in, he's opted to skip the event in the past to rest and recover from injuries. At 36, he still has a few seasons left to pursue his fourth Stanley Cup ring.

Tied #1.) Nathan MacKinnon (7)

Nathan MacKinnon at the 2023 All-Star Game

Nathan MacKinnon is one of the elite players under 30 whose name is already on the Stanley Cup. Now, the seven-time NHL All-Star, who played in the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 events, is chasing Kucherov for his first scoring title, which would further cement his legacy. After 11 seasons in the league, he's already built up a case to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in retirement.

Tied #1.) Connor McDavid (7)

Connor McDavid at the 2023 All-Star Game

Connor McDavid is the best professional hockey player in the world and will skate in his seventh NHL All-Star Game, dressing for the event in every season (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023) of his career except 2021, when the league postponed the midseason classic. As a five-time Art Ross winner and three-time Hart Trophy, he's only missing a Stanley Cup championship to solidify his legacy amongst the immortals.