Top 3 takeaways from Dallas Stars exit interviews

Following their six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, the Dallas Stars took part in media exit interviews from the team's practice facility in Frisco.

Among those interviewed was Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson, Coach Pete DeBoer, and General Manager Jim Nill.

Here are the top three takeaways from media day.

#1. Many players have not watched the Stanley Cup Final

It is often asked whether a player will watch the remainder of the playoffs after their team has been eliminated. The answer is usually yes, no matter the ending for their club. For some, they will go on vacation until the season ends, but then will go back and watch the games anyway.

But for the Dallas Stars, the season's ending was a bitter one. Falling in embarrassing 6-0 fashion to the Golden Knights at home in Game 6 is something that will sting for a while. And with that sting, many players feel that watching the Knights and Florida Panthers would have been too hard.

"When you get that close and you have a team that you feel can win the Stanley Cup, I think it just shows you how close this group is," Jake Oettinger said. "I feel like Vegas took something from us. To be that close and to have nothing to show for it, that's what makes you hungry as an athlete."

#2. Stars are excited about the rare blend of young and veteran players

It has been noted that the Dallas Stars have an excellent blend of players within their organization.

It starts with the veterans that have seen it all, names like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski, Luke Glendening, and Ryan Suter. Then comes the young corps of Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, and Jake Oettinger. And finally, the up-and-coming young talent like Wyatt Johnston, Ty Dellandrea, Logan Stankoven, Thomas Harley, and Mavrik Bourque.

It is a special mix, one that has led NHL teams to long windows of playoff success.

"The team is such a special group of guys. I've never been part of a team, and I have been a part of a lot of teams, that has such an incredible mix of younger and older guys," Max Domi said.

#3. Dallas Stars feel they can mostly stand pat in the summer

The Dallas Stars had a team that was capable of winning the Stanley Cup. It showed in the regular season and it carried over in the playoffs. If not for a red-hot Vegas team, Dallas may still be playing.

Sometimes in the summer, NHL teams can change drastically. But for the Stars and Jim Nill, this does not feel like one of those summers. Most of the change for Dallas will come with younger players taking on bigger roles, rather than seeking help from the rest of the league.

"Other than a trade, right now, I don't see anyone in free agency that's going to take you from here to there," Nill said. "To say we're going to add a $7 million defenseman, not going to happen, or anybody, anywhere."

Expect to see a very similar Dallas Stars lineup when the puck drops in October.

