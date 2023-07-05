Toronto Maple Leafs' new signing Max Domi shares his excitement at playing for hometown team: 'Dying to play in Toronto'

Max Domi's return to Toronto has sparked a wave of excitement among hockey fans.

As the son of Tie Domi, a beloved figure in Toronto hockey lore, Max has decided to sign a one-year, $3 million AAV contract with the Maple Leafs, which has a special significance.

With a chance to play for the same team his father represented for 13 years, Max wants to bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That demonstrates his connection to the city and the desire to accomplish what his father was unable to do.

Jonas Siegel @jonassiegel Brad Treliving on Max Domi: “He has been dying to play in Toronto for a long time.”



Hockey royalty and personal legacy

"That is enough of a push on my end to want to chase the dream of playing for the Maple Leafs and ultimately trying to win a Stanley Cup for the Maple Leafs. My dad played for over a decade here. I know first-hand through him how hard it is to win."

Growing up in the city and being exposed to the hockey culture, Max developed a profound understanding of what it means to don the blue and white jersey. The opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps and carve out his own legacy in Toronto is a dream come true for him.

Pursuit of Stanley Cup Glory

"In the last couple of years, I have seen just how hard it is. With Carolina, we made it to the second round and lost to a good team in New York. This past year in Dallas, we made it to the final three, really, and it really is the hardest trophy to win in sports."

Max Domi's comments about his father's 13-year tenure with the Maple Leafs and his own quest to bring a championship to Toronto highlight his burning desire for Stanley Cup success.

As a talented forward joining a skilled bottom-six group, Domi recognizes the potential of the Maple Leafs to contend for the ultimate prize. His passion for winning and the opportunity to hoist the Cup in the same jersey that his father proudly wore are powerful motivators.

Max Domi's Emotional Connection with the City

"He wasn’t lucky enough to hoist a Cup… A chance to do it in the same jersey is something that makes the hair stand up on my arms"

Max Domi's heartfelt words about the hair-raising feeling he gets from the opportunity to bring a championship to Toronto emphasize his emotional connection to the city and its hockey fans. The passionate supporters in Toronto have longed for a Stanley Cup victory, and his declaration of his intentions strikes a chord with the fan base.

Domi's return to Toronto from the Dallas Stars signifies more than just a homecoming. His comments about bringing a Stanley Cup to Toronto and accomplishing what his father never did reveal his deep-rooted connection to the city's hockey heritage and his commitment to success.

