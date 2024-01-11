Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Trade Deadline Early Projections 2024: 3 bold moves ft. Veteran D inclusion to address blue line woes

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division and are almost a lock to make the playoffs again.

Although Toronto is constantly in a playoff spot, the Maple Leafs have struggled to find success in the postseason. Although the trade deadline isn't until March 8, teams are already thinking about potential moves they can make.

The Maple Leafs have a clear hole on their roster as adding a defenseman is one of three moves they will make.

3 moves Toronto Maple Leafs should make at deadline

#1. Acquire Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev is likely to be traded

Chris Tanev is expected to be traded at the deadline and the Toronto Maple Leafs will likely acquire him.

Toronto's GM is Brad Treliving is the former Calgary Flames GM, so he's very familiar with Tanev's play. The defenseman is solid defensive, who isn't afraid to use his body and can shut down top players.

The Maple Leafs defenseman core needs help and adding a physical defender like Tanev can help. With limited cap space, Toronto needs to focus on adding a defenseman, and Tanev is the perfect fit.

#2. Sign Corey Perry

Corey Perry is a free agent

With limited cap space, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to look at cheap options and Corey Perry is exactly that.

Perry is eligible to sign with any team, and according to TSN 1050's and former NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo, the Maple Leafs and Perry have mutual interest.

On paper, the fit makes a lot of sense, as Perry is a playoff performer and can add scoring to the bottom of the lineup which Toronto desperately needs. He can also fill the role that Ryan Reaves was supposed to do, which is add some grit to the bottom of the lineup, but Perry can score and likely would sign for the league minimum.

#3. Add a goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs are solid up front, but their weakness has been their defensive core and goaltending. Ilya Samsonov hasn't been great this season and although Martin Jones has played well in relief, adding a goalie behind him is key.

Joseph Woll is expected to be back from injury soon, but he has been injury-prone, and if he goes down again, a tandem of Jones and Samsonov in the playoffs won't give many people confidence.

Instead, Toronto should look to acquire someone like Jake Allen, Marc-Andre Fleury, or even John Gibson to strengthen its goaltending.