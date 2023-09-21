The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with high hopes of capturing their first Stanley Cup in nearly six decades. The projected starting lines for the season reflect a mix of proven talent and new additions, showcasing the team's determination to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs' top line remains a potent combination of elite talent. Auston Matthews, one of the league's premier goal-scorers, will look to continue his remarkable scoring streak. He'll be flanked by the dynamic Mitch Marner and the gritty Tyler Bertuzzi, creating a line with the perfect blend of skill and tenacity.

2nd Line:

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Sam Lafferty

John Tavares, the team's captain, anchors the second line, bringing his playmaking abilities and leadership to the center position. Flanking him are Matthew Knies, a promising young forward, and Sam Lafferty, known for his energy and two-way play.

3rd Line:

Nicholas Robertson – William Nylander – Max Domi

The third line features a mix of speed and creativity. William Nylander, a dynamic winger, will aim to provide offensive spark. Nicholas Robertson, a rising star, and Max Domi, acquired via free agency, round out this line with their offensive talents.

4th Line:

Calle Jarnkrok – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

The fourth line is a balanced trio with Calle Jarnkrok, known for his defensive responsibility and versatility, anchoring the line at center. David Kampf, a valuable penalty killer, and the physical presence of Ryan Reaves add depth and grit to this line.

Defensive Pairings:

Morgan Rielly — T.J. Brodie

Morgan Rielly remains a key offensive contributor from the blue line, providing playmaking skills and leadership.

T.J. Brodie's defensive reliability and shot-blocking prowess complement Rielly's style.

Jake McCabe — John Klingberg

Jake McCabe, a steady defenseman, adds physicality and defensive stability to the second pairing.

John Klingberg, acquired via free agency, brings offensive flair and puck-moving skills to the blue line.

Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano, a veteran presence, will provide leadership and experience to the third pairing.

Timothy Liljegren, a young defenseman with a bright future, rounds out the defensive corps.

Goaltenders:

Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his potential and ability to make crucial saves.

Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll, a young goaltender with promise, will provide capable backup support.

With this projected lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs are determined to make a deep playoff run and end their championship drought. The combination of star power, depth and defensive stability gives them a strong chance to compete at the highest level in the 2023-24 season.

Maple Leafs fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead as they chase the elusive Stanley Cup.