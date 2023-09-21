Ice Hockey
Toronto Maple Leafs' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

By Nathan Grella
Modified Sep 21, 2023 03:30 GMT
Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five
Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates to the attack against the Florida Panthers in overtime during Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with high hopes of capturing their first Stanley Cup in nearly six decades. The projected starting lines for the season reflect a mix of proven talent and new additions, showcasing the team's determination to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs' top line remains a potent combination of elite talent. Auston Matthews, one of the league's premier goal-scorers, will look to continue his remarkable scoring streak. He'll be flanked by the dynamic Mitch Marner and the gritty Tyler Bertuzzi, creating a line with the perfect blend of skill and tenacity.

2nd Line:

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Sam Lafferty

John Tavares, the team's captain, anchors the second line, bringing his playmaking abilities and leadership to the center position. Flanking him are Matthew Knies, a promising young forward, and Sam Lafferty, known for his energy and two-way play.

3rd Line:

Nicholas Robertson – William Nylander – Max Domi

The third line features a mix of speed and creativity. William Nylander, a dynamic winger, will aim to provide offensive spark. Nicholas Robertson, a rising star, and Max Domi, acquired via free agency, round out this line with their offensive talents.

4th Line:

Calle Jarnkrok – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

The fourth line is a balanced trio with Calle Jarnkrok, known for his defensive responsibility and versatility, anchoring the line at center. David Kampf, a valuable penalty killer, and the physical presence of Ryan Reaves add depth and grit to this line.

Defensive Pairings:

Morgan Rielly — T.J. Brodie

Morgan Rielly remains a key offensive contributor from the blue line, providing playmaking skills and leadership.

T.J. Brodie's defensive reliability and shot-blocking prowess complement Rielly's style.

Jake McCabe — John Klingberg

Jake McCabe, a steady defenseman, adds physicality and defensive stability to the second pairing.

John Klingberg, acquired via free agency, brings offensive flair and puck-moving skills to the blue line.

Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano, a veteran presence, will provide leadership and experience to the third pairing.

Timothy Liljegren, a young defenseman with a bright future, rounds out the defensive corps.

Goaltenders:

Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his potential and ability to make crucial saves.

Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll, a young goaltender with promise, will provide capable backup support.

With this projected lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs are determined to make a deep playoff run and end their championship drought. The combination of star power, depth and defensive stability gives them a strong chance to compete at the highest level in the 2023-24 season.

Maple Leafs fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead as they chase the elusive Stanley Cup.

