In a post-game interview after their surprise Game 1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly admitted that there was some hesitation in the team and their game and that they were thinking too much, which allowed the Kraken to come out with a lot of speed and catch them off guard.

TSN @TSN_Sports “We just got blinded obviously”



Ryan O’Reilly on Leafs game one loss to the Lightning. “We just got blinded obviously”Ryan O’Reilly on Leafs game one loss to the Lightning. https://t.co/X33Gru1LHw

When the reporter asked Ryan O'Reilly

"What went wrong after the start of this game?"

O'Reilly replied:

"We just had a little hesitation in our game, we were thinking a little too much and you can just tell they came with a lot of speed which gave us issues right away and with that start, we just got blinded obviously. We're in a hole since then."

This seems to be a common theme for teams facing the Kraken, who, like the mythical sea monster, rise from the deep and catch their opponents by surprise. When the Kraken unveiled their brand, they didn't reveal the creature at the center of it, adding to the mystery and intrigue around the team.

And in their playoff debut against the Colorado Avalanche, the Kraken showed that they were not intimidated by the defending Stanley Cup champions and played a full 60 minutes with everyone chipping in.

Toronto Maple Leafs feeling a bit rattled after losing to the Seattle Kraken

After their surprise loss to the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of their series, the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely feeling a bit rattled. They may be able to take solace in the fact that they are not alone in this situation, as the Colorado Avalanche also fell victim to the Kraken in their opening game.

However, this loss is undoubtedly a wake-up call for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will need to regroup quickly if they hope to avoid a similar fate.

One player who will likely be feeling the pressure after this defeat is Ryan O'Reilly. As an experienced center with a strong defensive game, O'Reilly was expected to play a key role in helping the Toronto Maple Leafs shut down the Kraken's potent offense. However, it appears that Seattle were able to find ways to exploit Toronto's defense, as evidenced by their three goals in the game.

Like the Avalanche, the Toronto Maple Leafs are a team with plenty of elite talent. However, they will need to show more structure and depth if they hope to keep pace with the Kraken for the rest of the series. For now, we have to accept that O'Reilly and his teammates were caught off guard by the Kraken's unconventional playing style.

Poll : 0 votes