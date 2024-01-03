Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 3, 2024

The NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks unfolds on the ice at the Honda Center on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+, TVAS, SN and BSW.

Toronto's most recent victory was on Tuesday, a 3-0 win on the road against the Los Angeles Kings, while Anaheim faced a 7-2 defeat at home against the Edmonton Oilers in their last game on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview

William Nylander had a two-goal performance for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their win against the LA Kings,

Toronto has an average of 3.53 goals per game, while their defense concedes 3.44 goals per game.

Mitchell Marner has contributed significantly with 14 goals and 23 assists, while William Nylander has an impressive tally of 17 goals and 21 assists. With an overall record of 18-10-7 and a road game record of 9-3-5, the Maple Leafs have a scoring differential of +6, having scored 123 goals and allowed 117. In goal, Joseph Woll boasts an 8-5-1 record, a 2.80 GAA, and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks show a home record of 6-14-0 and an overall record of 13-23. Struggling when serving more penalty minutes than their opponents, the Ducks hold a 9-17-0 record.

This season, Anaheim averages 2.56 goals, with their defense conceding 3.38 goals per game. Adam Henrique has contributed 10 goals and nine assists, while Troy Terry has posted four goals and four assists in the last 10 games. In goal, John Gibson has a 7-15-0 record, a 2.96 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Ducks and Maple Leafs have faced each other 50 times, with the Ducks going 14-30-5-1 (33%).

The longest winning streak the Ducks have achieved over the Maple Leafs is two games, on two occassions.

The Maple Leafs have a strong 24.8% success rate on the power play, while the Ducks have a power play success rate of 20.2%.

The Maple Leafs have an efficient 78.3% penalty kill rate, while the Ducks have an 80.1% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Toronto, as the favorite in 29 games this season, has claimed victory 15 times. The Maple Leafs have won twice in seven games with odds shorter than -190 and are estimated to have a 65.5% chance of winning this game.

As for the Ducks, they have played as the underdog 32 times this season, upsetting their opponent in 12 for a success rate of 37.5%. In games where odds list them at +158 or longer, the Ducks have a record of 7-13, with a 38.8% chance of winning.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3-2 Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win in 60 minutes

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Ducks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks 0 votes