Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 3rd 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks will face off at the Honda Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Hockey fans can expect a night full of hockey action as star players from both these teams step on the ice.

TV channel and live streaming options

Television Broadcast

Fans can catch the game on TV as it will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSW. These channels offer comprehensive coverage, bringing the excitement of the Maple Leafs vs. Ducks matchup directly to your living room.

Live Streaming Options

For those who prefer online streaming, there are multiple options available. The game can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN, providing a convenient way to follow the action in real-time. Another streaming platform, FUBO, also offers live coverage, ensuring that fans can enjoy the game on the go.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are enjoying a good season, boasting an impressive offensive performance. With an average of 3.53 goals per game, their top lines, led by William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner, have been prolific, amassing a total of 60 goals and 70 assists.

The offensive prowess extends beyond the top trio, as players like John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi contribute significantly. Even defensemen Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe have added to the scoring, combining for five goals and 32 assists.

On the flip side, the Anaheim Ducks are facing a challenging season with struggles on both ends of the ice. Their offense has been lackluster, averaging only 2.56 goals per game. In the last two games, they managed to score just two goals, highlighting their offensive woes.

Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish have been bright spots, contributing 27 goals and 23 assists, but the rest of the offensive unit has struggled to find the back of the net. Defensively, the Ducks have also faced issues, allowing an average of 3.39 goals per game, including a concerning nine goals in the last two games.

Head to Head between Leafs and Ducks

In the 20 games played to date, the Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs have maintained an average of 6.4 goals per match. The Toronto Maple Leafs dominate with 15 wins, showcasing their offensive prowess with an average of 4 goals per game, while the Anaheim Ducks trail with 5 wins and an average of 2.4 goals per game.